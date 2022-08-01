of the following statements on Lee statement A is true that electron transport through the inner mitochondrial membrane results and the release of protons on the outside into the inter membrane space. The Proton Motive Force causes confirmation will change in the eight p ace and that is what allows it to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate and remember the F zero portion of the protein spins. And it causes the gamma sub unit of the F one portion to spin around and cause confirmation. All changes in the beta alfa and beta subunits which leads to the formation and release of ATP. Now which of the following about human mitochondria is true and that is that about 900 mitochondrial proteins are encoded in the nucleus, not the mitochondria. Ah, mitochondrial genes actually come exclusively from the mother. It is one of the forms of non Mendell Ian inheritance. Additionally, mitochondria do provide their own materials for protein synthesis, so they make their own, uh, ribosomes and their own transfer RNA. Now mitochondrial genomes don't encode as we just learned. Don't encode all the mitochondrial proteins. And of course, it's a normal mitochondrial or it's a normal set of genes, so it's obviously subject to mutation. That is, without question. Now the addition of 24 Demetra Final, or DNP as it's called, or FCC P two mitochondria carrying out oxidative phosphor elation inhibits ATP production, and these are uncoupling agents, so they inhibit ATP production by dissipating the proton Grady int and transporting protons across the membrane. Thio dissipate the Grady int f C C p is ah, Diana for actually you might recall, we learned about those in earlier review. Now, what will happen to the P O or phosphate oxygen ratio of the mitochondria after the addition of these agents? And the answer is that the ratio will decrease, and basically what that means is that the amount of phosphate consumed to the amount of oxygen consumed is going to go down. And the reason for this is these uncoupling agents. They dissipate the proton ingredient, but they don't stop electron transport. Electron transport is going to continue, so oxygen is going to continue to be consumed. Normally, However, a TV synthesis won't be able to function properly because it won't have the Proton motive force necessary to carry out ATP synthesis. So phosphate consumption is going to decrease. So this P E ratio, right, he oh, ratio is going to go down. All right, let's flip the page.

