almost all of the oxygen consumed by cells is converted into water during electron transport. Pretty incredible if you think about it. Which of the following is on Lee able to accept one electron at a time? That is a him, and you might remember that this is, uh, the issue with the cytochrome cytochrome C in particular, a complex three can Onley except one electron at a time. So that's why we have the Q cycle. If you recall theory, rest of these are capable of accepting more than one electron, so anti mice and blocks electron transfer between side A, chrome's, B and C intact. Mitochondria were intubate, incubated with anti Meyssan N a, D H and adequate oxygen. Which of the following will be found to be oxidized? So basically, the question is asking which of these is not going to be getting electrons? And if you recall the order of the site of Chrome's during electron transport in Complex three, we have cytochrome B and that gets electrons from you. Become a known or coenzyme Q. Coenzyme Q is the same thing as you pick one own and cytochrome B passes electrons onto cytochrome C, which then passes electrons onto you. Cytochrome cytochrome a. So if this is not happening, then cytochrome a won't be reduced, meaning it's going to be found in an oxidized form. Because this electron transfer between cytochrome B and C is being blocked now reduced Quinones are not formed during which of the following. Now, this is a tricky question and the answer is complex three and cytochrome C. There are no queen ums reduced during at complex through your cytochrome C Uh, Quinn owns are oxidized at complex three right ubiquity on drops off electrons there. But it's not reduced. Their however complex one and and an a d. H will lead to reduced Quinones, right complex too. And so can it, Will also relieve are rather lead to reduced quinones fatty acid oxidation. You might remember this is going to generate f a. D right? And that is going to pass or f a d h two, I should say. And that is going thio pass electrons on to you. You pick one known likewise theocracy. Nation of glycerol three phosphate. You might remember this is how and a d H is going to get its electrons in our one way that it can get its electrons into the mitochondria, right? So it would pass them on to D H ap, and it will become an A D plus. By doing that, uh, it will convert D H a p into glycerol three phosphate and that will be used Thio make f a D. H two, which will again pass its electrons on to coenzyme Q or you pick one. Um, which of course, goes to you complex three. Sorry, drawing Got a little out of hand there, but you get the idea. So which of the following is not true of the Proton Motive Force? That is, that the generation of the Proton Motive force requires soak in it. That is not true. Soeken eight will feed electrons via sucking it di hydrogen IHS or complex too. It will feed electrons into the electron transport chain. That way, however, that's not the Onley entry point into the electron transport chain. Uh, not only can electrons go via n a d h through complex one, but we, as we just said in the previous question fatty acid oxidation and the oxidation of glycerol three phosphate are other ways for electrons to feed into the electron transport chain, not to mention the Malia Spartak shuttle, which will take a nadie h elect. Electrons from site is Olic n a. T H, and bring them into the mitochondria to drop them off a complex one. So the point is, Ah, there are many other pathways into the electron transport chain for electrons other than soeken eight d hydrogen ISS, and with that, let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts