Stimulatory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

So when it comes to stimulatory, a dental a cyclist GPC are signaling as you guys probably noticed from our last lesson video. There's quite a lot for you guys to remember. And so how in the world are you guys supposed to remember all of the different components and events in the correct order for stimulatory? A dental a cyclist GPC are signaling? Well, that's exactly what this video is all about, helping you guys remember the most important components and events in the correct order. And so I'm really excited to share the memory tools that we've created here at clutch prep. Because I can tell you right now, I've tried searching and you won't find anything like these memory tools anywhere on any resource. So notice what we have right here in the middle is an ordered list of the most important components and the most important events that occur in stimulatory, adrenaline, cyclist GPC are signaling. And so over here on the far left we know that the extra cellular ligand, epinephrine or adrenaline is going to bind to the GPC are more specifically the beta adrianne, ergic GPC are. And that's going to cause a confirmation. I'll shift in the GPC are now that confirmation will shift in the G. P C. R. Is ultimately what allows the G protein to exchange its G. D. P. The low energy inactive form for G. T. P, the high energy active form. And so that activates the G protein? Now the activated G protein, alpha sub unit will then disassociate from the beta gamma subunits. And that alpha sub unit will diffuse towards the effect er enzyme a dental it cyclist and bind to it in order to activate it. And so the ad until it cyclist defector enzyme will convert its substrate into the secondary messenger C AMP and C AMP will then activate the protein kinase a enzyme over here or P. K. A. Which ultimately leads to the cell response. And so really this here is what you guys need to know. And so how is it that you can go about memorizing again these particular components and these events in this exact order? Well, that's exactly why we came up with this creative but fictional story to help you guys remember this particular signaling pathway. Now, bear with me here just a little bit because this story is not fully bulletproof. It's not a perfect story to help you memorize all of the different details. Instead, this story was intentionally designed to help you guys memorize the most important components in the most important events in the correct order. And so keep that in mind as we move forward. And so the plot of our story is that the cell wants to go on a camping trip. And of course within the word camping there is the secondary messenger C. AmP. And so going camping is going to represent our secondary messenger C AMP or cyclic GMP. And of course, what is the camping trip Without cooking some s'mores. And so cooking s'mores is going to represent the cell response. And so notice down below we have all of these numbers to label the steps of our story. And what's important to note is that these numbers for the steps of our story correspond with the numbers that you see up above. As well as the numbers that you see down below throughout our image. And all of these numbers correspond with the numbers from our previous lesson video for the steps of the signaling pathway. And so in the very first step of our story, of course, how could you go on a camping trip without first packing the luggage for the camping trip? And so packing the luggage is going to represent ligand binding to the G. P. C. R. And so you can think that the L. And luggage is for the L. And ligand. And so of course, we know that once the ligand binds to the G. P. C. R, it will cause a confirmation. I'll shift in the G. P. C. R. That will ultimately activate the G. Protein. And so let's take a look at our image down below. And what you'll notice is that right in the middle, what we have is our biological membrane. And so of course above the membrane here represents the outside of our cell and below the membrane represents the inside of ourselves. And so notice that on the outside of the cell, what we have is the luggage for the camping trip for the ligand. And of course we know that the ligand is going to bind to this beta ADR energy GPC are. And so when the ligand or the luggage binds to the G. P. C. R. It will cause a confirmation. I'll shift in the G. P. C. R. That will ultimately activate the G protein. And so notice that were symbolically representing are G protein as this superhero with his beta blaster and his gamma gadget. And so recall that the G protein is a hetero Try Merrick G protein, which means that it has three different sub units. It has the alpha sub unit which you can see the symbol alphas in the belly of our superhero. So the superhero here represents the alpha subunit. Then we also have the beta subunit represented by our beta blaster here and then we have the gamma gadget which represents the gamma subunit. And so notice that when we go to step number two of our story, it starts off with the alpha hero which we know represents the G protein, alpha subunit. And so this Alpha hero wants to go on this camping trip. And so the alpha hero or the G protein alpha sub unit is going to take charge of this camping trip situation. And so what he's going to do is he's going to exchange the empty gas can that he has with a full gas can so that he can go on this camping trip. And so the exchange of the empty gas can with a full gas can is going to represent GTP exchange where the low energy G. D. P. Is going to be exchanged with the high energy G. T. P. And so G. D. P. The low energy form is going to be associated with the empty gas can. And the high energy form G. T. P. Is associated with the full gas can. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that our hetero trimeris G protein is initially associated with an empty gas can. And so notice that we have this gas meter here and it is on empty. And of course the empty gas can is associated with the low energy G. D. P. But again, when the ligand binds to the GPC are causes a confirmation. I'll shift in the G. P. C. R. And that confirmation I'll shift in the G PcR allows the G protein to exchange the low energy G. D. P. With the high energy G. T. P. And so the high energy G. T. P. Is associated with the full gas can. And so notice that the gas meter is on full and our gas can is now filled with gas. And so in step number three of our story, the alpha Hero or the G protein alpha sub unit is going to go to rent a car in order to go on this camping trip. And so notice that a car is going to represent the effective enzyme, a dental IT cyclist. Now, when the Alpha hero goes to rent a car, he actually forgets his beta blaster and his gamma gadget behind. And so the beta blaster and the gamma gadget are not coming along. And so this reminds us that only the G protein alpha Sub unit is going to be dissociating towards the defector enzyme a dental IT cy clicks. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that and step number three, it's only the alpha subunit, the alpha Hero here that is going to disassociate from the beta subunit and the gamma subunit and this alpha subunit is now associated with the high energy G. T. P. Which is this full gas can. And he has gone to go rent a car and again a car represents the effect er enzyme, a dental it cyclist. And so in step number four of our story, the Alpha Hero then uses his full gas can to fill up a car's gas tank and to start the engine of a car. And so this represents the activation of the effect er enzyme, a dental it cyclist. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the Alpha hero is going to use his G. T. P. Um or his full gas can in order to fill up the gas tank of a car and to start the engine of a car. And once the engine has been started of a car that represents the activation of the AD until it cyclists enzyme. And so once a car's engine has been started up, we can go to step five A. And so of course a car is going to go to the campsite. And so the campsite going to the campsite represents the production of the secondary messenger C. AmP or cyclic GMP. And so again, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that once a car's engine has been started, it can go to the campsite and again the campsite here represents the production of our secondary messenger cyclic amp, E. Or C. Amp. And then of course in step five B. of our story. Upon arrival to the campsite of course, before they can engage in any camping activities, they need to park a car and of course parking a car is going to be associated with peak a protein kinase a. And then of course once peak A uh is activated. Once they have parked the car, they can now engage in those campsite activities and they can begin cooking S'mores. And again, cooking S'mores represents the cell response

