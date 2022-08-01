cAMP & PKA

So here we're going to briefly revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. And of course, we've been exploring this map by exploring the left most branches first. And so we've already introduced G protein coupled receptors or GPC ours. And we've talked specifically about the stimulatory, a dental it cyclist GPC, our signal transaction pathway. And so here in this video we're going to continue to talk more and more about this pathway by talking about the secondary messenger C amp and the enzyme protein kinase A or P k A. And so let's go on and get started talking about these. So now that we've covered stimulatory, a dental it cyclist GPC are signaling here, we're going to continue to talk about that same pathway by focusing on the secondary messenger C amp and the enzyme protein kinase A or PK for short. And so in this video. Specifically, we're going to focus on the production and the function of the secondary messengers C. Amp. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the effect er enzyme a dental it cycles actually converts its substrate p into the secondary Messenger C AMP, which is really just an abbreviation for cyclic adenosine triphosphate. So you can see C amp comes from that name. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice on the left, we're showing you the structure of a T. P, which we know again is the substrate for the effect er, enzyme a dental, it cyclists. And so notice here as the catalyst to this particular reaction that we're showing. We have the enzyme a dental, it cyclists in its active form. And so when a dental it cyclist is activated, it can actually convert its substrate 80 p into the secondary messenger that we see over here. See amp. And so you can compare the structure of C. Amp with a TP to get a good idea that they are related to one another. So notice that two of inorganic phosphates here are released and, uh, in the process uh, the phosphate here is cyclic, which is why it's called cyclic Adina seen mono phosphate because it only has one phosphate group that is in a cyclic form that, as we see down below. Now, really, this secondary messenger molecule that we see here see AMP again, is a secondary messenger that goes on to activate the enzyme that's called C amp dependent protein kinase a or just PK A. For short. And so you can see PK comes from this abbreviation for protein kinase A, and this is a C AMP. Dependent enzyme. And so Pekka is only going to become active in the presence of the C. AMP. Secondary Messenger. And so therefore, what we can say here is that C. Amp. Is going to function as an Alice Terek activator, which recall that we can symbolize using a positive sign for activation. And so CF is an Alistair activator for the enzyme protein kindness? A. And so if we take a look at our right side of the image over here, notice that we're showing you the activation of the enzyme PK and notice that we're showing you specifically. Four C AMP molecules and these four cm molecules will bind to the inactive form of PK. And so when C amp binds to the inactive form of P K A. As we see up above the sea and molecules are these little purple guys that we see when they bind to the inactive form of the PKK. It actually activates the these other two subunits of Pekka and we're going to talk more detailed specifically about this process right here and the activation of Pekka in our next lesson video. But for now, what you can see is that C amp is acting as an Alice Terek activator for P K A. To activate it. And so this year concludes our introduction to the production and function of CM, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts