Differential Centrifugation

So now that we've reviewed the basics of centrifuge ation in this video, we're gonna focus on differential centrifuge ation. And so, after we perform protein extraction by homogenizing the cells and obtaining the crude extract, the second step in our protein purification strategy is to subject the crude extract to differential centrifuge ation and all differential centrifuge ation is is just stepwise centrifugal separation of organelles and other cell components using very precise spinning velocities for a very precise amount of time. And so, in our example, we're going to talk about a general strategy for differential, centrifuge ation and notice. We have a bunch of different test tubes here, but our first test tube has our crude extract, which is the result of our protein extraction. And at the very bottom of each of these test tubes here, what we have are the pellet contents. And so these are the pellet contents after centrifuge ing the samples and so originally noticed that we have no pellet contents, and that's because all of our contents are in suspension in our solution. But if we take our first test tube and we put it into a centrifuge and we, uh spin it for a very precise amount of time at a very precise velocity spinning velocity. Then we're able to pellet or sediment very particular cell components that have similar sedimentation, coefficient or similar s values. And so that's exactly what we'll see here. If we spend our crude extract, what we'll get is ah, separation will get appellate at the bottom and super Natan up above, which has the UNP l it'd material. And so the pellet in this first separation here contains nuclei, and that's exactly what we see here. So we have all of the nuclei of all that sells pellet it, whereas all of the other cell components are still in cell suspension in the super Nadin. And so remember that the pellet is stuck to the bottom of the spinning container. But the super Natan is liquid, and all of these components are dissolved in that liquid. So if we take our test tube and we literally poured into a new test tube, the Super Natan can be transferred. So notice that are super Natan could be transferred. But the nuclei, the pellet is gonna stay stuck to the bottom of that first spinning container And so what we can do is take our super Natan poured into a new test tube and then spin this test tube again in a second step at a different spending velocity for a different amount of time. And then we're able to pellet a different cell component. And so what you'll see here is that we've done that. We poured it over, and this time we pellet id the red component, which is our mitochondria. And so all of the other cell components remain in the super Natan dissolved in solution. And again, the mitochondria pellet is stuck to the bottom of the container. And we could take the super Natan, uh, liquid solution of above and pour it into a new one. And so ah, new test tube. And so the mitochondria pellets, they stuck to the bottom. And so what we can do is subject this new test tube here with the super Natan and spin it again at another precise spinning velocity. For another precise amount of time and notice, we get another pellet which which contains the ribosomes, and so you can see that we're separating out in these stepwise centrifugal separation steps separating out different cell components, and we can continuously take the Super Natan, transferred over to new tubes and continuously spend them at precise spinning velocities to pellet, different cell components. So here we've pelted the insoluble proteins, and then we could pour the Super Natan out into a new test tube so that we on Lee have the soluble proteins. And so depending on what component were interested in, sometimes you're only interested in the super Nate. But other times you're interested in the pellet. So, for instance, suppose you were looking for a protein that was inside of the nuclear Well, you could spend it at this precise velocity pour off the super Dayton. And now you have a pellet at the very bottom of this test to that has all of the nuclei. So you have all of the nuclear, and then you could continue your experiments with that. So it depends on what your experiments are, what you're interested in, what you're gonna be focusing on, whether you're gonna be focusing on the Super Natan or whether you're gonna be focusing on the pellet. Now, in this situation here, we're focused on the Super Nadin and we're interested in this soluble proteins here, and so a to this point, we have gotten rid of a lot of different components that we don't care about, but we still don't have anywhere near a purified protein. So we've gotten rid of a lot of stuff, which is great. But we have to continue through our protein purification strategy to continue to purify the protein of interest. And so we'll be able to get a little bit of practice with differential, centrifuge ation and our next practice video. And then we'll continue forward with our pure protein purification strategy, so I'll see you guys in that practice video.

Hide transcripts