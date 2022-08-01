Differential Centrifugation

so after protein extraction and obtaining are proteins, the next step in our protein purification strategy is to perform differential centrifuge ation. Now, before we talk about differential centrifuge ation, let's first talk about centrifuge ation and centrifuge ation is the process that uses spinning as well as centrifugal forces in order to separate particles inside of a mixed solution. And that's exactly what our crude extract is that resulted from protein extraction are crude extract is a mixed solution of a bunch of different types of structures and molecules. And so what we can do is we can take our crude extract and put it into a test tube. And then we can take our test tube and put it into a centrifuge, which is just a machine that performs centrifuge ation. And so what you can see down below, in our example is this big gray instrument Here is a centrifuge and notice that we have a test tube inside of it with our sample, and so our sample is going to contain a mixture of a bunch of different proteins. And so it's important to know is that insoluble proteins or particles, which are particles that do not dissolve. They form solids or precipitates. And these, uh, insoluble proteins that form these precipitates they're actually pulled down faster to the bottom of the spinning container as it spins. And so what they do is they form a pellet at the bottom of the spinning container. Now, the leftover liquid above the pellet after spinning is known as the super Nadin. So the Super Nadin is literally just the leftover liquid solution above the pellet that contains the mawr soluble UN precipitated salutes and proteins. And so, really, what describes the behavior of these particles in a centrifuge as they're spinning is the sedimentation coefficient, which has units of Svedberg or the S value. And Svedberg is just the name of the last name of the scientists that described the sedimentation coefficient. And so each particle has a sedimentation coefficient and the sedimentation coefficient characterizes the speed of sedimentation. And by sedimentation, all we mean is the settling of these molecules to the bottom of the spinning container to form a pellet. So basically, the idea here is that the greater the S value is, the faster the sedimentation and the faster the movement of the particle towards the bottom of the spinning container toe form a pellet. And so it turns out that the s value for each particle actually depends on the properties of both the particle and the solvent that the particle is dissolved in. And so examples would include the densities of both the particle in the solvent as well as the shape and the mass of the particle. And so, in our example of centrifuge ation, what you can see again is that we've got our centrifuge, this big, great instrument, and we've got our sample and it's in the spinning container and before spinning, actually starting the centrifuge ation notice that all of our proteins, which are are red proteins and are dark blue proteins here they're all suspended and dissolved and the solution up above this solution shown here now the red protein here represents a protein with a low s value. And the dark blue protein represents proteins that have a high s value or high sedimentation coefficient. And so, after we start the centrifuge and we spin, what you can see is the centrifuge has a rapidly rotating rotor that spins our sample super fast in the instrument that creates a centrifugal force that pulls and separates our sample the components in our mixture. And so what you'll see is that the components the proteins that have a high s value, are pulled to the bottom. They sediment at the bottom of our spinning container, and they form a pellet at the bottom of our container, whereas the liquid that's above so this liquid that is above the the the pellet is referred to as the Super Nadin and the Super Natan still has dissolved proteins that have low s values in them. And so what we're able to do is we're able to take this solution here, uh, which has are Super Natan and our pellet. The pellet is really stuck to the bottom of that spinning container. And so what we can do is take our test tube and pour out the Super Natan liquid into a new container and the pellets they stuck to the bottom of the other container. So basically, what we've done is we can separate out the red proteins into a different container and leave these, um, dark blue proteins with the highest value stuck to the bottom of this other container and so over here in this chart, what you can see is that we have a bunch of different types of proteins here, all these different types of proteins and each of these proteins has a unique s value or unique sedimentation coefficient. And over here, what we have is the molecular weight in grams per mole for each of these proteins. And what you can see is that the the tendency is for molecules that have a larger molecular weight have a larger s value. But that's not the case in every situation. So if we compare rebo nuclear A to cytochrome C, which will see is that cytochrome C has a smaller molecular weight than rebo nuclear A. But it's sedimentation. Coefficient is actually larger. Then Revo nucleus is a is a sedimentation coefficient. And so what this is saying is that the mass or the molecular weight of the protein is not the Onley contributing factor to the s value. And really, even though Revo nucleus has a larger molecular weight, maybe its density or its shape reduces its s value a little bit so that cytochrome C actually has a greater s value. And so that's important to keep in mind. And so in our next video, we're gonna be able to get a little bit of practice with these concepts. And then in our next lesson video, we'll talk about differential centrifuge ation. So I'll see you guys in that practice video.

