So in our last lesson video, we introduced three different membrane structures, which were the mice, elves, the lipo zones or the vesicles and the lipid bi layers. And so, in this video we're going to introduce the biological membranes. So biological membranes are lipid bi layers themselves. However, they're more than just a lipid. Bi layer. Biological membranes are lipid bi layers with other membrane embedded molecules as well, such as proteins, for instance, and so recall from your previous biology courses that the fluid mosaic model applies to biological membranes. And so recall that the fluid mosaic model was basically saying that biological membranes are both fluid and a mosaic of membrane embedded proteins. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the far left, we're showing you a scanning electron micrografx or an ECM of a biological membrane right here, and notice that we're zooming into this specific region of the biological membrane, and we're getting this image right here, and so notice that most of the membrane molecules are indeed these Foss follow lipids but also embedded within the biological membrane. Notice that there's a good portion of these purple structures, which are proteins, and so recall that the fluid mosaic model applies to membranes like this one, where the fossil lipids themselves that we see here, and the proteins and really all of the membrane embedded molecules are really fluid because they're capable of shifting around and moving to different areas within the membrane. And the membrane is also a mosaic because all of these different membrane components specifically these proteins, can really make the biological membrane look like a mosaic. Now, to put things in perspective, a little bit, biological membranes can actually be comprised of anywhere between 20 toe 80% proteins by Mass, and that is quite a lot of proteins. And so again, we already knew that biological membranes were going to be composed of mostly lipid structures because they are lipid bi layers. But maybe he didn't really realize how much protein could actually be embedded within the bi layer. And so this here goes to show that when we're talking about biological membranes, we cannot forget about the protein aspect of it, because there can be quite a lot of proteins embedded within a biological membrane. Now, another important thing to note is that membrane lipid composition can actually very quite a lot from cell to cell, from sheet to sheet and between different organelles. And so clearly different cells can have different fossil lipid composition and different proteins embedded and the sheets. A sheet can also differ, too, so this extra cellular sheet could have a different membrane composition than the interest cellular sheet. And then also the membrane composition can also vary between different organelles, and so the mitochondria can have a different membrane composition, then the nuclear membrane or then the end of Plasvic particular membrane. And so this is just a general idea that's important to keep in mind. And so this year concludes our review and introduction to biological membranes, and we'll be able to apply the concept that we've learned and reviewed a zoo. We move forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys there

