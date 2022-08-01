in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the physical properties of biological membranes, and we're going to start off by talking about lateral and trans verse diffusion. And so really, there are two main types of lipid diffusion that described the fluid like motion of lipids within a bi layer. And so the first type of lipid diffusion is going to be lateral diffusion. And so lateral diffusion, as its name implies, is gonna be an uncapped, ill ized lateral movement of lipids. And of course, lateral just means side to side. And so the lipids and lateral diffusion are going to always remain along the same sheet of the lipid by layer. And although this is an uncapped allies process, it's still an extremely fast process. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you lateral diffusion, and we're focusing specifically on this fast. Whoa lipid right here. And so lateral of course means side to side. And so this fossil lipid is capable of diffusing both to the left and to the right here. We're showing it diffused to the right to this position right here and so lateral diffusion. The side to side diffusion along the same by layer sheet is an incredibly fast process, even though it's an uncapped ELISA process. Now the second type of lipid diffusion is going to be trans verse diffusion, otherwise known as flip flop diffusion. And so trans verse or flip flop diffusion is going to be a catalyzed process, unlike the previous lateral diffusion, which was an uncapped allies process. And this will transfer lipids across to the opposite sheet of the lipid bi layer instead of keeping the lipid on the same sheet of the lipid bi layer like lateral diffusion did. Now, if there is not an enzyme present, then trans verse diffusion is going to be an extremely slow process. And this could be so slow that it could take days without an enzyme. And so really, an enzyme is required for this to occur, and it must be a catalyzed process to occur at a significant enough rate. Now. This slow right that occurs without enzyme is what allows the inner and the outer sheets of a biological membrane to maintain different lipid compositions. And so if we take a look at the right side of our image down below, notice that we're showing you trans verse or flip flop diffusion and noticed that we're focusing on this fossil lipid molecule right here. And notice that in trans verse diffusion, it's defusing across to the opposite by layer sheet and notice that it ends up here in this position in this opposite by layer sheet. By the end and without an enzyme, as we mentioned up above, it could take days. And so it's an incredibly slow, slow process. If there is no enzyme involved and so moving forward, we're going to talk about what specific enzymes allow trans verse or flip flop diffusion to occur at a significant rate. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

