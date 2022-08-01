Passive vs. Active Transport

in this video, we're going to introduce the classes of passive and active membrane proteins. And so really, there are three types of passive and active membrane proteins that are classified according toe how they operate. And so the very first type here is going to be the uni porter. And so uni is a prefix that means one. And so these membrane transport proteins will Onley transport just one molecule at a time, as its name indicates, and it will transport one molecule at a time and just one direction. So pretty simple. So if you take a look down below down at Thean image, what you'll see is that number one is our unit, Porter. And as you can see, it will transport just one molecule at a time in one specific direction. Now, the second type off membrane protein that we have here is going to be the Sim Porter, and so simple porters are going to co transport at least two molecules so more than one molecule at a time in the same exact direction. And so you could think that the s in Sim port is for the S in the same direction and so when you take a look down below at our image at the CIMB Porter here, what you'll notice is it is indeed taking two molecules. Either two of the same molecules or two different molecules doesn't matter. Here we're showing two different molecules on its taking these two molecules and transporting them in the same exact direction. And this direction here and in our last type of transporter number three here. What we have is the anti Porter, and as its name implies, it's going to co transport at least two molecules just like the Sim Porter. But this time it's not transporting them in the same direction. This time it's transporting them in opposite directions. And so if we take a look down below at our image here of Number three, the anti porter notice that it is indeed transporting two molecules the red one here and the green one down here. But again, notice. This time they're not being transported in the same direction. They're actually being transported in opposite directions. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to be able to see specific examples of each of these three different types of membrane transport proteins. And so that concludes our introduction to the classes of passive and active memory transport proteins, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

