So now that we've differentiated between passive and active membrane transport in this video, we're going to talk more details about passive membrane transport. And so if we take a look at our membrane transport map over here, what you'll notice is that passive transport can be further categorized into simple, passive transport or simple diffusion and facilitated passive transport or facilitated diffusion. And really, that's the main focus of this video that there are two types of passive transport, simple and facilitated passive transport. And so the first type, the simple passive transport or simple diffusion, is as simple as it sounds. Simple diffusion is going to be non energetic, simple and direct diffusion straight through the membrane. And this means that the molecules are going to be squeezing between the Foss full lipids in order to defuse from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. Now, the second type of passive transport here, the facilitated passive transport or facilitated diffusion again is also going to be non energetic because it is passive and we know passive means no energy, and so this is non energetic diffusion that is facilitated by a membrane transport protein. However, again, the membrane transport protein does not utilize a teepee or energy, since it's non energetic and so down below. In our example, uh, here we can differentiate between the two different types of passive transport. Simple, passive transport versus facilitated, passive transport or diffusion. And so over here, on the left hand side of this image, what we're showing you is simple diffusion. And really, what you can see is that the molecules are gonna be transported across a biological membrane from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. But because it's simple, it does not require facilitation from a protein. So these molecules are able to squeeze their way between the fossa lipids, just as we mentioned up above to get to the other side of the membrane. And so molecules that are capable of simple diffusion are going to be very, very small and very non polar molecules such as the gasses, carbon dioxide, oxygen and nitrogen gas. Now, on the other hand, over here on this side of our image, what we have is facilitated passive transport or facilitated diffusion, and so notice that the molecules are still being transported from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration, so still no energy is needed. This is still non energetic, however, which will notice is different is that there is this membrane protein here that is required to facilitate the diffusion. And so what you'll notice here is that we have molecules here that are charged, and we know that charged molecules can't really cross a membrane without facilitation. However, if they do have facilitation, they are able to be transported passively down their concentration ingredient, just as we see here. And that is what we're calling facilitated diffusion. And so this here concludes our video, distinguishing the two different types of passive membrane transport, which are simple and facilitated passive transport. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

