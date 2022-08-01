Sphingophospholipids

in this video, we're going to introduce a very specifics finger. Oh, Foss Polo Lipid, which is swing go myelin and not only a single mile in the most common swing go foster lipid. It's also the most common sniffing go lipid. So that's definitely noteworthy. Now, finger Oh mm. Single Milen is again a swing Go Foss Vo lipid, which of course, means that it's gonna have a finger seen backbone and it's gonna be attached to a phosphate group. And it turns out that the variable head groups are either going to be a phosphor Oh, Colin or a fox faux ethanol Amine Head group now down below in the image of our single, Mylan noticed that you can see that there definitely is a singles scene backbone here. So that's the single part. And then also notice that there is a phosphate group here. So that's the phosphor apart. And so that's what makes Finger mill in a single phosphor Whippet, as we mentioned and which will also note is that we're showing you here that the variable head group is Foss folk, coleene and again it could also be phosphor ethanol, amine and we showed you what an ethanol amine group look like in the glycerol Foster a lipid classes table from our previous lesson video so you could go back and check that out if you're interested. But really, the main take away here is that we've got ah phosphate group that's gonna be included. And this is going to be a polar head group. So because it has a polar head group and then it has these non polar tails down here. This is what makes single mile in an anti path IQ molecule and makes it so suitable for membranes. And again, it's the most common single lipid. And the reason for that is because, as the name implies, with the mile in here, single myelin is the primary structural component of the membrane iss myelin sheath. And so you might recall from your previous biology courses or human anatomy and physiology courses that the mile in chief is a membrane is structure that surrounds the nerve cell Axiron of our nervous systems. And so notice over here we're showing you an image of the Axiron of one of our nerve cells from our nervous system, and you'll note that it's being surrounded by this membrane ISS structure here that's called the myelin sheath. And the myelin sheath really helps for, um, nerve signals to be propagated down the Exxon much faster. But really, the main take away here is that this myelin sheath is made up mainly of surfing go myelin. As the name implies, it's found in the myelin sheath. And so because Finger Meilan is such a major structural component of myelin, Chief and Meilen Chief has found so prevalent Lee throughout our nervous systems. That is what makes single mile in the most common swing go Lippett. But again, the major take away here is that single Millan is a single phosphor, a lipid, and it's going to be found in the myelin sheath as the most common single lipid. And so this here concludes our lesson on spring Go Millan, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned and our next few videos. So I'll see you guys there

