in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on staffing. Go glycol A lipids. Now first, let's take a look at our lipid map to make sure everyone's on the same page. And of course, we know that currently we're exploring the fatty acid based lipids. And already in our previous lesson videos, we've already explored the glycerol lipids and we're currently starting to explore the swing go lipids. So we already talked about swing go phosphor lipids and single Mylan. And so now in this video, we're going to talk about this finger. Oh, Gle Aiko lipids. And so swing go glycol. Oh, lipids, as the name implies, are just single lipids cove innately attached to a carbo hydrate group or a sugar group for that matter. And so glycol, you might recall from our carbohydrate videos just means or indicates carbohydrates or sugars. Now be careful not to confuse the prefix glycoprotein with the prefix glisten. Arrgh! Recall that bliss arose referring to a glycerol molecule Ah, three carbon glycerol molecule, whereas Glick oh is referring to a carbohydrate that could have ah lot mawr than just three carbons. And so again, careful not to confuse these two here. Now, moving forward, we're going to talk about different types of swing Go Glick. Oh, lipids. And in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce cerebral sides and global sides. And then a little later, we'll introduce the ganglia sides. And these are all falling under the category of glycol A lipids. Because these are lipids that are attached to sugars. The glycoprotein fix once again. And so this here concludes our introduction to swing Go Glencoe lipids. And again, we'll see you in our next video to talk further about these, uh, in more detail.

