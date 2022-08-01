Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 1

in the Kuttab Eliza of fat glycerol will enter metabolism as die hydroxy acetone phosphate or D H A P. This will be converted to glycerol to hide three phosphate or G three peat. And you know the story from there now carnitine is essential for intracellular transport of fatty acids. The carnitine shuttle is how fatty acids they're going to get into the mitochondrial matrix. So in the site is all you're going to have your fatty a Silko A you're activated fatty acid and that is going to combine with carnitine thanks to Karna Tail acetyl transfer Race one and that is going to be exported into The Matrix at the same time. This transporter is actually an anti port and it's going thio transport out carnitine while it brings this molecule in. Once inside, the carnitine is going to be removed from the fatty s Alcoa and it's going to be exported back out and bring another fatty Essel to bring another fatty Essel attached to carnitine in so moving on, what is the correct order of enzymes in beta oxidation? Well, the first thing that's gonna happen is this a cell, Cody hydrogen ease is going Thio is going to oxidize are molecule and it's going thio generate on f a d h two from there The n o l Co hydro tastes is going thio act on that and it's going Thio produce an alcohol group From there, we're going to have beta hydroxy Aysal Coe di hydrogen Ace which is going thio oxidized are alcohol group and it's gonna generate on n a d h. And then lastly, thigh Elice is going to cut off our acetyl coa a co Alright, So correct order is C now the conversion of one Paul Mitic acid through beta oxidation and the citric acid cycle converting all of the, uh, molecules into a teepee. All of those electron carriers to 80 p. How much a teepee do we get? Answer is 108. Uh, I'm not gonna explain it here because I already explained it in the review. So if you don't understand how to get to 108 go watch that video. Um Now let's say we're dealing with Paul Metal Oleic acid, right? Which is gonna have one degree of unsaturated in how much a teepee or we gonna generate Well remember that if we have a degree of unsaturated in in this case, just one right, so there's gonna be no need for reduction with any DPH. So just one degree oven saturation means we're going to not be generating one f a d h that we did in the previous problem, right? So in the previous problem, we're dealing with a totally unsaturated I'm sorry. Totally saturated fatty acid. Now we have one degree oven saturation, meaning we're gonna produce one less f a D h mean meaning We're gonna generate about 1.5 or 1.5 less 80 piece. The closest whole number Answer here is B 106. That's how maney 80 p s will generate in total e, I guess. Technically, you could say it's one of 6.5, but you can't make half in a teepee. So you know, you got around and this is the closest number. Azan Answer choice. All right, let's flip the page

