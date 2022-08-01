Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 2

fructose to six. Biss phosphate is an activator of fossil for kindness. One and it's actually effective at very small concentrations. It's actually effective at one micro Moeller concentrations, though it might be found a greater concentrations within the cell. Now, why is the cam of glue cockiness so much greater than that of Hexi kindness? This is a good question, and if you think back, the reason is glue. Cockiness is found in the liver, right? It's on Lee present in the liver, whereas this we have everywhere. So what's special about deliver? Well, the liver is responsible for blood glucose management, right? And furthermore, uh, deliver is responsible for glue. Konia Genesis. So heck, Zucchinis. What's sexy kindnesses job? Well, when glucose enters the cell, heck, snarkiness is going to convert it to glucose six. Phosphate and glucose six. Phosphate actually will inhibit heck zucchinis. It's negative feedback mechanism. So minus G six pd negative. Negative feedback from G six p on X or kindness. That doesn't happen with glucose kindness, though, so basically glue cockiness will keep producing, uh, glucose six phosphate, even when glucose six phosphate concentrations are high and would inhibit hex ickiness. Now there's more to this because, um, because glucose kinesis k m is higher. That means that at higher concentrations of glucose, it's going to have a higher reaction velocity. Meaning the mortgage glucose. The faster glue cockiness is going toe work. Um, compared Thio hex. A kindness, right? Hexi kindness is gonna cap out on its speed really quickly. So basically, this sets up a situation where the supply of glucose is what determines the reaction rate instead? So not demand, not the demand for glucose, but the supply of glucose. And it. Hopefully it makes sense that this is happening in the liver, right? The liver is going to want to take inasmuch, glucose is possible, always right, because it's always going, Uh, it's always going to be responsible for maintaining blood sugar. So it's going to need to be able to take in lots of glucose, Um, and not solely rely on except Chinese right hex ickiness is going to be influenced by the demand for glucose Glucose. Kindness is influenced by the supply of glucose. All right, so the V max of glycogen phosphor release from muscle needs to be greater than that of the liver. Let's think of two reasons for why this is Well, I've got one right off the bat. Right. Uh, muscles are gonna use lots of sugar, right? If you need to rapidly use your muscles, they're gonna consume Ah, large amount of sugar. And think about those fighter flight moments, right? Where all of a sudden you need to run or something. Well, guess what If you have a faster reaction velocity for glycogen phosphor, listen, your muscles. That means they're gonna be able to mobilize, um, like a gym much faster. I mean, to zoom in there so they're gonna be able to mobilize glycogen faster, which means they're going thio be able to support rapid muscle contraction. The other reason is that, um, deliver needs. Thio needs to maintain blood glucose. Right? So it's going thio. It's gonna want a more tempered V max because it's going to have a lot more regulatory mechanisms governing it. So because, you know, it's, um, sort of its rate of reaction needs to be much more tightly controlled because the liver doesn't need to just dump glucose all of a sudden, right? It needs toe very carefully. Maintain the amount of glucose it lets out and and therefore a lower V. Max is going to help maintain, so I should. Right. This is This is for high V max. This is low. The max maintain blood glucose. You're regulation. Well, let's just say me in blood glucose. All right, let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts