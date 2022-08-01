Reaction Rate Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to calculate the reaction rate for this following reaction here where we have reacted a being converted into product beat and notice that were given the initial concentration of a as one Moeller the initial concentration of B as zero and the final concentration of B after just two seconds as 0.2 Moeller. And so we've got these four potential answer options below. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson video is that the reaction rate or the reaction velocity is symbolized with letter V, and it's commonly expressed as the change in the concentration of the product over the change in time. And so notice that the product of our reaction is B and so were given both the final and the initial concentration of our product. And so all we need to do is take the difference between these two. Remember to do the final minus the initial to get this change in product concentration. So the final concentration is 0.2 Mueller. So we have 0.0 to Mueller and then we're going to subtract the initial concentration, which is zero. And this is going to be over the change in time, which is two seconds so we can put two seconds here. And, of course, 0.0 to minus zero is just 0.2 And so all we need to do is 0.2 divided by two, which is equal to 0.1 And the units are going to be molar ity per second so we can put that in over here. And so notice that this answer option here matches with answer option A So we could go ahead and indicate that a Here is the correct answer for this example problem. And we'll be able to get some practice utilizing and calculating the reaction rate and our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there.

