in this video, we're going to begin our discussions on enzyme kinetics, so enzyme kinetics is just the branch of biochemistry that's related to the rate or the velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so, of course, it's going to be measured by the reaction rate or the reaction velocity, which we refresh our memories on in our last lesson video. So we know that it symbolized with lower case letter V, and so enzyme kinetics actually has a lot of different factors that are incorporated into it. And so moving forward and our next couple of videos, we're going to slowly introduce the most important factors when it comes toe enzyme kinetics that you guys need to be familiar with. And we're going to start with how to increase the reaction rates that effect enzyme kinetics. And so, in general, there are three ways to increase the rate of a reaction, and the first way is to increase the temperature of the system. Now, this method actually provides an issue to cells because increasing the temperature can non specifically increase all of the reaction rates in the system. And that is typically not what sells want to dio typically sells, want toe, have control over exactly what reaction is going to increase the reaction rate. And if you increase the temperature too much, that could eventually lead to the D nature ation of proteins. And so if we take a look at our first method down below in our example, notice that we have ah, graph that has the reaction rate on the Y axis and the temperature on the X axis and notice that in the beginning, as the temperature increases, so does the reaction rate. But again, the reaction rate of all of the reactions and the systems are going to increase, not just the very particular reaction that a cell might be interested in increasing. Now, the reaction rate will Onley increase up to a point where proteins in the cell begin to the nature and once proteins in the cell begin to the nature, the cell is going to become stressed and eventually die. And so over time the reaction rate is going to plummet and decrease. And so, for that reason, this first method increasing the temperature is not the go to method that sells, uh, typically use thio, increase their reaction rates now, the second main way to increase the rate of a reaction is to increase the substrate concentration. Now, this method also provides an issue for cells because increasing the substrate concentration takes lots of time and energy in order to make enough substrate that will actually increase the reaction rate enough. And so when we make so much substrate that could potentially create overcrowding and the already limited space within the cellular environment. And so if we take a look at our second method down below, in our example, notice we have a graph again that has the reaction rate on the Y axis. But this time we have the substrate concentration on the X axis and notice that as the substrate concentration increases, so does the reaction rate. But notice that in order to get the reaction rate up to a point that significantly high enough, we would have to add so much substrate where the essentially the amount of substrate is going to go off of the graph and that is a lot of substrate. If we were toe, add this much substrate that could create overcrowding within the cell. And so, for these reasons, this is not the typical go to method for how cells increase their reaction rates. So moving on to our third method that increases reaction rates, uh, you can add a catalyst to the reaction. And so this method here actually provides a solution for cells on how to increase their reaction rates, because living systems on Lee need to use very small amounts of enzymes in order to increase their reaction rates. And so if we take a look at our third method down below, in our example, notice we have a graph again that has the reaction rate on the Y axis and again, the substrate concentration on the X axis. So we have the same curve over here for the UN catalyzed reaction that we had before. And so the point here is that when we add an enzyme, so this red curve represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction noticed that with lower concentrations of substrate were able to get much higher reaction rates. And so just by adding small amounts of an enzyme, were able to increase the reaction rates drastically. And that's why uh, utilizing enzymes is the go to method for cells and living systems to increase their reaction rates. And so moving forward, we're gonna be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

