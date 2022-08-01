Michaelis-Menten Assumptions

So in our last lesson video, we said that the McHale is meant in equation, which we're going to talk more about later. In our course, Onley works under a few simple assumptions. And so those assumptions can actually be condensed down into really three Michaelis Menton assumptions. And so again, the McHale is meant. An equation that we'll talk about later in our course is Onley derived under these following three assumptions and so notice that we've labeled are three assumptions with these three stars. And so these stars should look kind of familiar to you guys. And so do you guys remember and some of our previous lesson videos We had these stars and I said, Remember these stars because we're going to talk about them mawr later in our course. Well, this is that video where we're going to talk about all three of those stars from our previous lesson video. And so the best part about this video and these three assumptions is that we've already covered all three of these assumptions in our previous lesson videos. And so really, there's no new information in this video. And so our first start here, or our first assumption is the substrate concentration assumption, and that basically says to assume that the total substrate concentration is approximately equal to the free substrate concentration. And so in the McHale is meant in equation. We can use the free substrate concentration symbol to represent the total substrate concentration and so recall from our previous lesson videos. The reason that this is true is because the free substrate concentration is so much greater than the total enzyme concentration, which means that the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex is negligible in comparison to the free substrate concentration. And so, if we noticed that the star number one, we have an image for star number one and it's the same image that we use in our previous lesson, Dio. So we already know that the substrate concentration is going to be much, much, much greater than the enzyme concentration. And because that's true, we can say that this symbol here, the free substrate concentration can be used to represent the total substrate concentration so moving forward, we're on Lee going to see this symbol being used in our McHale is meant an equation, and that's all this first assumption is saying now. moving on to our second star or our second assumption. It is the initial velocity assumption. And so the initial velocity assumption says that we're on Lee going toe focus on measuring the initial velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And we already knew that, right? Biochemists like to focus on the initial velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, and that is because the reverse reaction from, uh, product backwards into the enzyme substrate complex or essentially the rate constant K minus two is essentially negligible, really early on in the reaction since, um, there's really not a lot of product early on in the reaction. And so again, this is all review and so down below. You can see that for our second assumption here. All it's saying is that we're going to be measuring the initial reaction velocity. And so this is really, uh, the main focus of biochemists when they're trying to study enzyme catalyzed reactions. And we know that the reverse reaction here, essentially from product backwards into enzyme substrate complex uh, that is controlled by K minus two is essentially ignored early on in the reaction, and instead, all we have is K one k minus one and k two to consider when we're considering, um, the initial velocity and so moving onto our third and final star or our third assumption, it is the steady state assumption which we covered in our previous lesson videos as well. So we know that this is just saying that the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex will remain constant. It will remain constant and because it remain, remains constant. That means that the rate of the formation or the rate constant for the formation of the enzyme substrate complex, will equal the rate of the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex or the some of these two dissociation rate constants. And so again, we've already covered the steady state assumption in our previous lesson video. So this is all review. And so, looking down below, uh, noticed that we have the same graph that we had from our previous lesson videos for this third star and so we can see that we have in the blue here we have the pre steady state, uh, period, and then in the yellow. What we have is the steady state period and in the steady state period for the steady state assumption. We just say that the concentration of enzyme substrate complex and red here stays constant. And so, really, these are the three assumptions that we need to know. For the meticulous meant in equation moving forward in our course. And because we already are familiar with these from our previous lesson videos, it should feel a little bit like review, and so we'll be able to apply some of these concepts moving forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts