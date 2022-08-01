Michaelis-Menten Assumptions

alright. So, up until this point, in our course, we've Onley briefly mentioned in some of our previous lesson videos. McHale is meant in McHale is meant in Kinetics or McHale is meant in equation. And so in this video, we're finally going to talk directly about Makayla Cement in. And so we're going to introduce Makayla Cement in and begin. Our discussion on the McHale is meant in enzyme kinetics assumptions. And so Michaela cementing are actually the last names of people they were actually ends, um, ologists or scientists that study enzymes. And so Michaelis was actually the last name of a German man named Leah, Norma Kayla's and so down below we can see we have an image of Leonora McHale is, and we could see he was a pretty sharp eye with this perfectly groomed mustache and thes, super stylish antique glasses, and so meant in was actually the last name of the Canadian woman named Maude Minton. And so you can see down below, we have an image of Maud Minton. And so Michalis and mention actually proposed a fundamental model to explain enzyme kinetics way, way back in 1913. And so really, what Makayla Cement and proposed was that during an enzyme catalyzed reaction, they suggested that it is necessary for an enzyme substrate complex toe form during the reaction. And so before Maude Minton and Leonora McAleese's model fundamental model. Some people believe that enzymes would speed up chemical reactions by secrete ing some kind of chemical to speed up the reaction So we can see here how Mikhail's and maintenance model was incredibly important to enzyme kinetics and so recall That meant Maude Minton was a Canadian woman. And her accomplishments and her, um, contributions to enzyme kinetics are incredibly impressive, especially considering the fact that way back in the hundreds during her time in Canada, the Canadian law actually did not give woman the right to vote. And even though it was a controversial, some people believe that the language that was included in the Canadian law suggested that on Lee a man could be a person. And so technically, we could say that, uh, the Canadian law said that woman were not even considered people. And so that's why it's so incredibly impressive that Maude Minton was able to not only become a medical doctor but also get her PhD and contribute so much toe enzyme kinetics. And so what you'll notice here is that below. What we have is the meticulous meant in equation. However, this is not the main focus of this video, and we're going to talk more about the meticulous meant an equation later in our course. But for now, all I want you guys to know is that the meticulous meant an enzyme kinetics model or equation. Will Onley work under a few simple assumptions? And so, in our next lesson video, before we actually dive into detail on the meticulous meant in equation, we're actually going to talk about these particular assumptions that are needed for this meticulous meant an equation toe work. And so again, we'll talk about this. McHale is meant an equation later and our course. And so that concludes. Our introduction to McHale is and mention, and the McHale is meant in enzyme kinetics assumptions, and I'll see you guys in our next video, where we'll talk about these assumptions in more detail.

Hide transcripts