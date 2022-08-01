So, as you guys already know, beta sheets require a very particular set of fi and side bond angles. And it turns out that when you plot these beta sheet fi inside bond angles on a Rama Condron plot that they actually fall into the upper left quadrant of the Rama Condron plot. And so if we take a look at our example down below, which will see is that we've got this Ramachandran plot on the left over here and notice that it's broken up into these quadrants and again on the X axis, we have the five bond angles and on the Y axis on the side of the Ramachandran plot, we have the Cy Angles. And so again, the beta sheet find side bond angles and the beta strand find side bond angles fall into the upper left quadrant right up here. And so again, because the beta strands fall into the upper left, that means that the beta sheets also fall into the upper left quadrant. So taking a look at this Ramachandran plot over here again if we break it up into quadrants, which will see, is that the beta sheets again are falling into the upper left quadrant, and so notice that we have actually two different types of beta sheets that we need to distinguish between. And those are anti parallel beta sheets and parallel beta sheets, and notice that they have slightly different locations that they fall in within this upper left hand quadrant. So if you analyze a Rama Condron plot close enough, you can actually distinguish between these different types of beta sheets. And again, you can also distinguish between all types of secondary structures. And so we'll talk a lot more about the differences between anti parallel beta sheets and parallel beta sheets in our next couple of videos. So before we get there, we're actually going to get some practice with beta sheet bond angles, so I'll see you guys in that practice video.

