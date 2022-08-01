Antiparallel And Parallel Beta Sheets

in this video, we're gonna begin distinguishing between anti parallel and parallel beta sheets. Now you might be wondering why talk about anti parallel beta sheets before we talk about parallel beta sheets? Well, it turns out that the anti parallel beta sheets are actually easier than the parallel beta sheets. So we'll talk about the easy stuff first, and then we'll talk about the harder stuff later. And so, with the anti parallel beta sheets, it turns out that the beta strands are gonna be aligned in opposite directions in terms of their N N C terminal ends. And the rise per residue for an anti parallel beta sheet is to no surprise, 3.5 angstrom. Since we said in our previous lesson videos that beta sheets have a rise per residue of 3.5 angstrom and so down below. In our example, it's pretty clear to see that this image on the left here is an anti parallel beta sheet, and so we can see that we have a single poly peptide chain that's all connected to one another. And these arrows here represent beta strands and the beta strands that are adjacent toe one another right next to another are pointing in opposite directions. And so when they're pointing in opposite directions in terms of their end in C terminal ends that identifies them as being anti parallel beta sheets. And so we know that the arrows are pointing towards their C terminal end because this is the beginning of the chain. This is the end terminal end, and the arrows pointing towards the C terminal end are gonna be, uh, make this the C terminal end over here and again because this is one continuous poly peptide chain that makes this an intra chain anti parallel beta sheet and so moving on to the parallel beta sheets. In contrast, the beta strands are actually aligned in the same direction in terms of their n and C terminal ends instead of the opposite direction. And the rise per residue for ah, parallel beta sheet is actually a little bit more condensed. It's three to angstrom. And so, uh, even though 3.2 angstrom is a little bit more condensed, it's still in comparison to an Alfa Helix. Ah, lot Mawr extended because an Alfa helix has a rise per residue of 1.5 Angstrom. So that's really, really condensed. 3.2 Angstrom is all very extended in comparison to the Alfa Helix. It's just that this anti parallel beta sheet is a little bit mawr extended than the parallel beta sheet. So something interesting to keep in mind and so down below on the right, we have an image of the parallel beta sheet and we can tell because the beta strands are all pointing in the same direction in terms of their N N C terminal ends. And so this is one continuous poly peptide chain here. So we know that this is an interchange parallel beta sheet and this is the back of the arrow over here. So this will be the end terminal end, and this is the what the arrows are pointing to. So this is the C terminal end. And so this concludes our initial lesson on the differences between anti parallel and parallel beta sheets. And in our next lesson video, we're gonna be able to talk even mawr differences between these two, specifically the hydrogen bonding differences between the two. But before we get there, let's get some practice. So I'll see you guys in that practice video

