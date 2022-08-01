Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling Example 1

All right. So here we have an example Problem that says cholera toxin blocks GTP. Hydraulics is of the stimulating G protein Alfa sub unit, whereas pertussis toxin prevents the interaction of the inhibiting g protein Alfa sub unit with a dental it cyclists. What is the effect of these toxins on the intracellular concentration of C. Amp. And we've got these four potential answer options down below? And so what we need to recall from our last lesson video is that both cholera toxin and pertussis toxin will increase the activity of the effect er, enzyme a dental it cyclists. Now they do it in different ways, but ultimately they both lead to an increase in the activity. And so, of course, a dental it cycles is responsible for converting a teepee into see AMP. And so increasing the activity of a dental it. Cyclists will increase the concentration of Cmte within the cell. And so we would expect that both cholera toxin and pertussis toxin should lead to an increase in the sea and concentration. And so we could go ahead and indicate that See, here is the correct answer, and all of these other ones are just trick answers that are trying to tempt you. But see here is correct. And that concludes this practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

