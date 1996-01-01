Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling

in this video, we're going to distinguish between agonists and antagonists and so many clinical drugs are developed to act either as agonists or antagonists to various receptors. But what exactly are these agonists and antagonists? Well, an agonist can be defined as a structural analog to a ligand or a molecule that is going to very closely resemble the structure of the ligand and this structural analog is going to bind receptors and mimic the effect of the original or natural ligand. Now, antagonists, on the other hand, are also structural analogs that resemble the structure of the original Liggan. However, the antagonist is going to bind the receptor without triggering the normal effect. And so if the normal effect is not going to be triggered, then that means that it is going to be blocking the effects of the agonist or the lichen. And so really you can think of antagonists as functioning very, very similarly to competitive enzyme inhibitors. And so recall that competitive enzyme inhibitors would compete with the substrate for a binding position to the active site and therefore it would block the active site and block the substrate from binding the active site. And so antagonists can work in a very similar way where they bind to the receptor and block the original Ligon or the agonists from binding to the receptor. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can look at an example of how caffeine a molecule found in your typical coffee actually acts as an antagonist to the adenosine receptor. And so notice on the left hand side over here, what we're showing you is the chemical structure of the molecule Adina scene, which is actually going to be the ligand. The original Ligon to the edina seen receptor. And then on the right notice that we're showing you the chemical structure of the molecule caffeine which again you can find in your typical coffee that you might drink in the morning. And so notice that the caffeine molecule right here in this red region is going to very, very closely resemble the structure of the ligand. However, it is not identical. You can see that the branching units here are going to be different and so on the right side of the image, uh notice that we have two regions we have the top half and then we have the bottom half of the image and notice that the top half of the image is showing you the adenosine molecule binding to the adenosine receptor. And so here you can see the adenosine molecule binding to the adenosine receptor and of course Adina scene is the normal or natural ligand for the adenosine receptor. And so when the adenosine molecule binds the adenosine receptor, it's going to trigger the normal effect. And the normal effect of the adenosine molecule binding to the adenosine receptor is going to be decreased heart rate. And this decreased heart rate is actually going to lead to a drowsiness type of effect, where you're going to feel somewhat tired and sleepy. Now, down below In the bottom half of the image we're showing you caffeine this antagonist binding to the same adenosine receptor. And so because caffeine is an antagonist, it's going to function very similarly to a competitive enzyme inhibitor. And so when caffeine binds to the adenosine receptor it will block a dina scene from binding. And so therefore when caffeine binds it will block the normal effect that adenosine usually has. And so instead of decreasing heart rate when caffeine binds, it is actually going to lead to an increased heart rate. And this increased heart rate is going to lead to a more wakefulness type of effect where you're going to feel more awake and more energized. And so this is why a lot of you drink coffee in the morning is to get that caffeine stimulation that leads to increased heart rate and a more wakefulness effect. And so this year concludes our brief example of how caffeine acts as an antagonist to the identity and receptor. And it includes, concludes our brief discussion on agonist and antagonist. So we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

