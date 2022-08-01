So now that we've finished the first step in drawing a peptide, let's move on to the second step. And in the second step of drawing a peptide, all we need to do is fill in the Carbonnel groups. So draw in the Carbonnel groups and consider amino acid Cairo ality. And by considering amino acid chi rally, all I really mean is that I want you guys to recall that life almost exclusively uses L amino acids And remember, the way that we recognize and draw l amino acids is to remember that when the our group is going down, it's gotta be on a dash. And then when the our group is going up, when the our group is going up, it must be on a wedge. And that's all I really mean. So let's take a look at our example where we'll be able to see step number two of drawing a Peptide, which again is gonna be to draw the Carbonnel groups and consider amino acid Kyra ality. And so, as you can see, we've already got our steps filled in from step number one of drawing the peptide. And so again, remember that each amino acid residue is gonna have a nitrogen carbon carbon set an N C C. And it's the middle c here. That's gonna be the Alfa Carbon. And so this see over here is gonna be the carbonnel group carbon. And so we know that we're gonna put the Carbonnel group on this carbon over here, So let's go ahead and drawing the car bottle group Perfect. So now we got to do the same thing for the next residue because remember, we have a total three residues. And so here's our next n C C set. The middle one is gonna be the Alfa Carbon here. And so that means that this other carbon over here must be the Carbonnel group carbon so we can draw it and we can draw facing down this time since this carbon is kind of going down and then we have our last N c c. And guess what? The Carbonnel group is already there from our car boxes group being present so we don't need to draw that one. So now we've drawn all the carbonnel groups. The next step is to consider the consider Chire ality And so for the choir ality remember, if the our group is going down, it has to be dashed and remember that our groups come off of the Alfa Carbon. So let's go to each of our Alfa Carbon. So we know this is an Alfa Carbon here, and it's already kind of going down. Notice that it z like moving downwards already. And so because it's already down, we just need to draw our our group down and dash, so it's got to be on a dash. Let's just draw a dash here. Perfect. There's our Kyra ality. So this is gonna be an l amino acid already. Now let's consider the next residue. And here's our next Alfa carbon over here. So that's where we know our our group is gonna be. So this one's kind of going up notice that it's going up in upwards fashion, so that means our our group is gonna be going up. And when the our group is up, it's gotta be on a wedge. And so, of course, that means that we're going to draw a wedge here so we'll draw our wedge. Perfect. There's our wedge. All right, that's it. And then on our last Alfa carbon over here. It's going down again. Notice that it's kind of coming down. And because of that reason are our group is gonna be down and dashed. So that means that we're gonna put a dash over here on this Alfa Carbon where our group is gonna go and that's it. That's all we need to do. That's step number two Pretty easy, right? So now that we've finished Step number two, I'll see you guys in our next video or we'll do our last and final step Step number three. See you guys there.

Hide transcripts