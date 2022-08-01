So now that we've covered both the 1st and 2nd steps for drawing a peptide in this video, we're going to focus on the third and final step for drawing a peptide. And in this third step, all we need to do is fill in the remaining hydrogen on the nitrogen atoms. And so all we need to do is add nitrogen here and at a hydrogen here. And so essentially, the hydrogen on the nitrogen atoms can't be assumed, so we have to draw them in. But the hydrogen is that air on carbon atoms. They can be assumed, so we don't need to draw those in. And so, in addition to filling in the remaining hydrogen on the nitrogen atoms, all we need to dio is draw in the are groups for each of the amino acid residues. And so, in the example below, it says to draw on the are groups for the peptide allen in veiling and loosen. And so over here near our N terminal. And we have our first amino acid residue in our first our group. And that will be the our group of Allan E. And so we know that because a is the first letter of the alphabet, and that's easy to remember. Alan into our group is also easy to remember because it's literally just a metal group, a CH three group. And so that's it for outing. And next. What we have is veiling and, uh, that would be V and recall that bailing is literally just like Alan ing accept it. Um, it's gonna have a V shape to it. So essentially all we need to do is drawing a winning so C h with a V shape to it. So to metal groups branching off and that is it for veiling structure now, Last but not least, what we have is l and L is for losing. And losing is really just a loose extension of veiling. So it's exactly the same as veiling, except it's gonna have an extra CH two so it will have the CH two, and then it will have the veiling at the end. So it's an extended loose version of veiling. And so that is it for the peptide Alinea unveiling and losing. And that completes this, um, process on drawing a peptide and we'll be able to get practice utilizing these three steps were drawing a peptide and our next couple of practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

