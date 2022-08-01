So now that we've talked about the peptide group, the peptide group confirmations and the double bond nature of the peptide bond, let's zoom out a little bit and talk about the effects of all of these things on the protein. And it turns out that the result is really just limited flexibility of the peptide backbone. And so each internal amino acid residue is actually flanked with a peptide group, and we know that the atoms of the peptide group are all in the same plane. And so if we take a look at our example below notice that each of these green squares represents the peptide group and the plane of the atoms in the peptide group, and so together all of the peptide groups make the protein backbone. And collectively, the double bond nature of all of the peptide bonds in the backbone end up limiting the flexibility of the backbone, and that ends up limiting the possible, um, peptide structures. And so, if we look at our example down below, the red dots represent oxygen's the blue represent. Nitrogen and the white represent either Alfa carbons or the our groups. And again, thes green squares represent the peptide groups in the plane of the atoms of the peptide groups. And so, with these peptide groups here, each square Green Square represents a different peptide group and noticed that this peptide group that square that we have, you cannot rotate and break that square in half. So what we're saying is that this bond right here, which is the peptide bond in the middle of each square, cannot be rotated. So essentially, these squares have to stay in the same plane. You can rotate neighboring squares, but the squares themselves cannot be broken in half. And so that it has to do with the the double bond nature of the peptide bond. But even though this square can't be broken in half, the other bonds that are around it can rotate. So this bond right here can rotate. And, uh, this bond over here can rotate. It's just the middle one, this green one, the peptide bond that cannot rotate. So again, you can think of the peptide bond being limited in its flexibility because the again the cubes cannot be broken in half, but the cubes that air neighboring can rotate, and so it's very interesting and together all of these peptide groups again, they limit the flexibility of the backbone and the peptide structure, so that's important to keep in mind. And so this concludes our lesson here, and I'll see you guys in our practice video where we'll be able to apply some of these concepts.

