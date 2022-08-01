So now that we know about the peptide bond and primary protein structure, before we get to secondary protein structure, we're going to talk about the peptide group. So recall that the peptide bond is an, um, I'd covalin linkage. And the atoms that are around the peptide Bond exhibit special characteristics and these special characteristics that they display are critical to the overall shape of a protein. And so these atoms that are around the peptide bond are part of the peptide group. And so again, the peptide bond is a specific Covalin bond. But the peptide group is referring to specific atoms that air around the peptide bond. And so the specific atoms of the peptide group are the two peptide bond atoms, or the two atoms that air directly involved in the peptide bond, as well as therefore, neighbors or the four atoms that these two, um, atoms are bonded to. And so there is a total of six atoms that are a part of the peptide group, and those six Adams include the Carbonnel Group, Adams, the Amino group Adams and the two adjacent Alfa Carbons. And so we'll be able to see that in our example down below. So in this example, what we're gonna do is consider the peptide group. We're going to circle all of the Alfa carbons and draw the residents arrows for the bonds of the peptide group. And so what you'll see is that what we have is a dye peptide. So it has to amino acid residues. And you could see that because we've got these two are groups which are in blue. So we've got this our group here, which is just a hydrogen, so it must be a glistening residue. And then over here we have a methyl group, so it's gotta be an Allen in residue. And these two residues are joined by the peptide bond here, which is in red and so we can see our peptide bond is in red. Now, notice that the atoms that are in pink here are part of the peptide group. And again, the atoms of the peptide group include the Carbonnel Group, which is these two atoms right here. It includes the atoms of the amino group which are these two atoms right here. And it includes the two Alfa carbons which are right here so we can go ahead and circle these Alfa carbons, which are again connected to the our groups. And so what you'll notice is that there's actually some resonance that's present between some of these bonds of the peptide group. And so this particular lone pair that's right here on the nitrogen will actually come down to the peptide bond. And then this double bond that's on the Carbonnel Group will go up to the oxygen. And so we've got our residents brackets here and our residents arrows. And over here we have our other residents structure. So notice with this resident structure, we now have a double bond that's present on the, uh, peptide bond and then on either side over here, what we have is a negative charge on our carbonnel group oxygen and a positive charge on the nitrogen. And so across this peptide bond, there's actually a die poll moment, so you can see that it is a polarized, uh, peptide bond. So essentially, what happening if we draw the dipole moment, you could see that there's electron density over here and less electron density over here because it's positive. And so that makes there are peptide bond, a uh ah, Polar peptide bond. And that's important to keep in mind. And also because it has double bond character here. It's gonna have some partial double bond character as well, and so recall that the best way to represent resonance is by drawing a hybrid, resonant structures so down below. What we have is the hybrid resident structure, which is more accurate depiction of the resonance that's occurring. And so notice that for our peptide bond here we have partial double bond character, not a full double bond, just a partial double bond character. And then the same applies for our Carbonnel group double bond and then on the Carbonnel group oxygen. There's a partial negative charge, and on the amino group, uh, nitrogen, there's a partial positive charge. And so these features here of the polarization of the peptide bond and the double bond character of the peptide bond are gonna be very important as we move along and we'll talk more about them throughout our different lessons. So I'll see you guys in our next practice problem where we'll be able to apply some of these concepts

