Atypical Ramachandran Plots

So now that we've talked about glistens, unique Rama Condron plot, let's talk about pro leans Ramachandran plot, which is also unique and so pro leans. Ramachandran plot is unique because pro Lien has a bulky cyclic our group, and it's bulky, cyclic. Our group really does greatly restrict or limit the fi and side bond rotations. And so, in our example below will be able to fill in the our group of pro lean recall some of its abbreviations, and we'll talk about pro leans Ramachandran plot and so recall that pro Leans three letter code is just P R. O. And it's one letter code is just a P. And just like a p pro leans, our group really does resemble the loop of api. And so, just like a P has a backbone. So does prowling Soap. Rolling has this amino acid backbone And then, just like trolling the P has a loop just like this pro leans. Our group really does look like the loop of a flip Pete. And so, uh, that can help you remind remind you of its structure. And then also you can think of pro lean Pentagon, so they both start with peas and that can help you remind you that really, it's our group is going to form like a Pentagon type shape. So it's gonna have these points over here that need to be connected. And so really, these points are all going to be methylene groups or CH two groups. And so really, it's just gonna be ch two c h two ch two and then it connects back to the nitrogen. And again, which will see, is because it connects back to the nitrogen here that, uh, the amino group of polling has one less hydrogen than all of the other amino acids. So something important to keep in mind as we move forward. So notice that glistens. Our group is really bulky and cyclic. And so there's a lot of stare Kendrick's encountered in there, and that ends up restricting both the fi and the sai bond angles that we see here. And so when we take a look at glistens Rahman Khan reply again on the X axis, we have the five bond angles and on the side of the Roman Condra plot, we have the side bond angles and so which will see, is that, uh, there's really Onley, one region that has permissible bond angles in it. And remember that the darker the region is, the more permissible it is. The light regions represent less permissible. So there is a little bit that of permissibility that extends into the bottom left quadrant here. But there's not much at all. And there's definitely no dark shaded regions in the bottom left. And that's something that's very different from all of the other amino acids, because all the other amino acids really have dark shaded regions, uh, down in this quadrant as well. But that's lacking, and pro leans around the contra plot, and you'll also notice that there's nothing. There's no permissible regions on the right half of the Rama Condron plot, and so this is really, really restricted, and it's something that's very unique and interesting to keep in mind. And so, hopefully, by comparing glistens, Ramachandran plot So pro leans Ramachandran plot you'll get a better understanding of what a Rama condom plot is really trying to show you. And so with again with glistens Ramachandran plot, it's Our group is so small that it does not limit find side bond angles and by not restricting those fine side bond angles it takes on regions and all four quadrants. That's glazing but with pro Lean, on the other hand, is pretty much the complete opposite. It's bulky, cyclic. Our group restricts those fi inside bond angles, really to just one quadrant in the upper left, and there is a little bit in the bottom left. But not a lot, then no dark regions. So again, hopefully this help your understanding of Rama Condron plots, and I'll see you guys in the practice video.

