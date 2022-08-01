Atypical Ramachandran Plots

So now that we know the basics of a Rama Condron plot, we're going to talk about a typical Rama Condron plots. So it turns out that there are two amino acids with a typical Rama Condron plots, and those are glistening and pro lean. And so by a typical what we really mean is that they have very unique Rama Condron plots. And so the other 18 amino acids all have Rama Condron plots that are very similar. And so they're Rama. Condom plots look like the ones that we saw in our previous lesson, but glisten and pro lean. They have really unique Rama Condron plots that stand out from all the other 18 and so well. First talk about glistens Ramachandran plot, and then we'll talk about pro leans. Ramachandran plot in a different video, so glistens. Ramachandran plot is a typical because Glisten has a very, very small our group. In fact, it's the smallest, our group of them all, and it's Our group is so small that it really does not limit the fi and side bond rotations at all. And so there's very little Starik hindrance that's encountered by glistens our group and so in our example below, we're gonna fill in our the our group of glazing and talk about its Rama Condron plot and so recall that glistens three letter code is just g l y. And it's one letter code is just g and again glistens. Our group is the smallest of them all. It's literally a single hydrogen atom and so it's so small that it really doesn't encounter any stare hindrance at all. And so recall that from our previous lesson that the white regions in a Rama Condron plot are the non permissible angles and they're non permissible because of stare Kendrick's. And in our previous Ramachandran plot, if you remember, the right side of the Rama Condron plot was pretty much all non permissible. It was pretty much all white except for tiny, tiny regions. But with glistens Ramachandran plot notice that it has, uh, permissible bond angles and pretty much every single quadrant the left quadrant upper left bottom left, upper right bottom right, Doesn't matter glistens Ramachandran plot can take on permissible bond angles and pretty much every single quadrant which is very, very unique. And so, um, glazing is really the Onley amino acid that has this ability because it's the only amino acid that has such a small, our group that encounters very, very little Starik hindrance. And and so this is gonna be a key feature of glazing and will be ableto refer back to this on some of our different topics later throughout our course. So it's important to keep this in mind that glistens. Our group gives it this special feature of taking on different bond angles that other amino acids can't take on, and it can fit into small spaces that other amino acids can't fit in. So, uh, this concludes our lesson on the atypical Ramachandran plot of glazing and we'll get some practice and then we'll talk about the atypical Ramachandran plot of pulling, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

