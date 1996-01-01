Skip to main content
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesAffinity Chromatography
A biochemist is attempting to separate a DNA-binding protein (protein X) from other proteins in solution (proteins A, B & C). Consider the chart & answer the questions below about what type of technique is best for separation.

A. What type of chromatography is best for separating protein X from protein A? ___________________________

B. What type of chromatography is best for separating protein X from protein B? ___________________________

C. What type of chromatography is best for separating protein X from protein C? __________________________

Master Affinity Chromatography with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Affinity Chromatography
Jason Amores Sumpter
