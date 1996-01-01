Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation Inhibition Constant
4:48 minutes
Open Question

Use the data in the chart below to determine the answer to the following:

A) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to their substrate (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).

a) A → B → C. 

b) C → A → B. 

c) C → B → A. 

d) B → A → C.

B) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to the inhibitor (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).

a) A → B → C. 

b) B → C → A. 

c) C → B → A. 

d) B → A → C.

C) Which enzyme would you expect the inhibitor to affect the most? Why?

a) Enzyme A. 

b) Enzyme B. 

c) Enzyme C.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
6
Was this helpful?
3:44m

Watch next

Master Inhibition Constant with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
03:44
Inhibition Constant
Jason Amores Sumpter
182
02:46
Inhibition Constant Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
121
07:46
Inhibition Constant
Jason Amores Sumpter
143
1
03:17
Inhibition Constant
Jason Amores Sumpter
94
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.