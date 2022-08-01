Denaturation

So at this point, we've covered from primary protein structure all the way up through tertiary protein structure. Now, before we get to Quaternary protein structure, there are few topics that we need to talk about. And one of those topics is de nature ation, so we'll talk about that now. So D nature ation is just the process of disrupting a protein's structure. And specifically we're talking about disrupting the protein, secondary or tertiary structure just enough to cause a loss of protein function so a denatured protein will not be able to perform its job. And so one thing that's not affected by Dean a tray shin is the primary protein structure. So the primary protein structure, or the composition and sequence of the amino acids, is not affected by de nature Ation. Now D nature ation can result from several different factors, from radiation to changes in temperature or even changes in pH. And it can even result from the addition of re agents that affect structure. And we'll talk about some of those re agents in our next lesson video. Now Renate aeration is actually the reverse process of de nature ation. So this is the process where we can take a denatured protein and regain the proteins original structure and shape. And so, in our example below, we're gonna distinguish between Dean H. Eurasian and Renate Oration. So what we have on the left over here is a normal protein shape. And so our normal protein shape has normal biological activity. That means that it does its job properly. Now, if we take this normal protein and we go through a process that d nature's the protein. So we d nature, this protein, what we end up getting is a denatured protein shape and so notice that it's lost a lot of its structure. So the Alfa he leases that were present over here and some of the beta sheets and all of these turns and stuff like that. Ah, lot of that structure has been lost, so mostly secondary and tertiary structure. But again, the primary protein structure is still intact. So we still have our in terminal end and R C. Terminal end and the order and sequence and composition of amino acids are all still fine. When a protein is denatured but are denatured protein has now lost all of its biological activity, which means that it cannot perform its function anymore. Now, if we take our denatured protein and we go through a process of re nature ation, that would be the reverse process of de nature rations. So that's taking are denatured protein and regaining its original shape and function. So that would be the process of going from this air, um, this teenager protein over to the original protein. And so, uh, this distinguishes between de nature ation and Renate aeration, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

