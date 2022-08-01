Protein Motifs and Domains

So now that we've talked about protein motifs, we can focus on protein domains, and so domains are really just combinations of motifs. And so again, motifs are just patterns and combinations of secondary structures and domains are combinations of motifs, so you can see how that hierarchy builds up on itself. And really, the interesting thing about domains is that they are independently folding units, so they have the ability to independently fold from the rest of the protein. And also, domains have the potential toe have their own discreet functions. And so that's quite interesting. And so another thing that you should know about domains is that they are literally an extension to the peptides backbone, and so domains can be found on a single poly peptide chain. One single poly peptide chain could have multiple domains because literally a domain is just the an extension to the peptide back mode. So it's really important not to get domains confused with sub units. And so sub units over here is really a term that we're going to talk more about when we get to Quaternary structure a little later in our course. But sub units are completely separate poly peptide chains and their backbones are not connected. But again, domains are literally just an extension to the peptides backbone. And so they are very different terms, and it's important to point that out now just to make sure that you're starting to get that, make that realization. And so again, we'll revisit this term sub units when we get to question a restructure later in our course now, another very important thing to notice about domains is that they're often grouped according to the structural and functional characteristics that they have, and so scientists can actually learn Ah, lot about, um, they can learn a lot from studying domains. So say a scientists find a brand new protein that they know nothing about. And within this brand new protein, ah, scientists recognizes a smaller particular domain within that big protein and that domain that they recognize. They've studied that domain in another protein, and they learned a lot about that domain. And so, by knowing this particular domain, that's in this new protein that can reveal some of the functions that this new protein has. And so that's why it's very important and critical to study a proteins domains. And so, in our example below what we're gonna do is circle the three most obvious domains in the figure. And so in this figure, down below, this is literally one single poly peptide chain that is completely folded up. And so we've colored the different domains that make it pretty easy to see. So what you'll see is that we've got one domain in the back. Over here in purple. We've got another domain in the middle here in green, and then we've got our last domain over here in blue. And so what you can see is that even though this is a single poly peptide chain, it has these independently folding units. And so if you were to cut off, say this, uh, purple section over here from the rest of the chain, this, uh, section because it's it's own domain, we would expect it to still fold properly. And the same goes for all of these other domains here. So thes air the three domains. And so, uh, this concludes our lesson on protein motifs and domains and will be able to get some practice in our practice video. So I'll see you guys there

