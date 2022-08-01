Lineweaver-Burk Plot

So now that we've introduced the line Weaver Burke equation in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to introduce the line Weaver Burke plot, which is really just another way toe plot enzyme, kinetics data and so recall from our previous lesson videos, we had an enzyme kinetics plot and many of our videos and in the enzyme kinetics plot, we had the initial reaction velocity on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis. And we know that McHale is meant in enzymes will form this rectangular hyperbole a shape on this curve, which is definitely mawr, complicated of a shape than a straight line. And so, instead of getting a rectangular hyperbole shape the line Weaver Burke plot, of course, is going to get a line. And so that's somewhat of an advantage of line Weaver Burke plots that were able to interpret the data just using a very simple, straightforward line. And from this straight line that we get on a line with Robert Platt were able to obtain the values the values for both the theoretical Maximum Velocity V Max as well as the Michaelis constant K M and again these air, both able to be determined from the straight line of a line Weaver Burke plot. Now it's also important to note that sometimes line Weaver Burke plots are also referred to as double reciprocal plots. And the reason that they're referred to as double reciprocal plots is because noticed that on the plot there's going to be a bunch of reciprocal and so notice that instead of having the initial reaction velocity on the Y axis on a line Weaver Burke plot notice that on the Y Axis what we have is the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity. And so that's what we're saying here is that we plot the reciprocal of both the initial reaction velocity as one over V. Not here, but we also plot the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. So instead of plotting the substrate concentration ah, line we have Robert plot plots, the reciprocal off the substrate concentration or one over the substrate concentration on the X axis. And so when uh, scientists do this when they plot these double reciprocal, they're able toe turn their data into ah, linear format. And so what's important to note as we kind of already mentioned in our last lesson video. Is that the slope of the line that forms? So notice here, Uh, the line that we get here, The slope of this line in a line Weaver Burke plot is going to be the ratio of the Mikhail is constant k m over the V max. So essentially k m over V max will be equal to the slope of the line. And so notice over here on the left. What we have is the line Weaver Burke equation that we introduced in our last lesson video. And we know that it resembles the equation of a line. So we know that this reciprocal here is going to be the why of our line. And we know that it's found on the Y axis for that reason. And so we know that the equation of the line is y equals mx plus B. So the m here. As we said above, we know the M is going to be our slope and the slope of the line in a line. Weaver Burke plot is just going to be the ratio of the K M over the V max. So this here, eyes going to be the M, which means that the X so the M X is going to be the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. And that's what goes on the X axis of our plot. So, uh, that's what goes down here, one over substrate concentration. And then it's gonna be plus B, and we know that the B is going to be the Y intercept, which is pretty much where our line crosses the y axis. So where are line crosses? The Y axis is right at this point, and that's why it's called the Y intercept or be. And so the Y intercept is just gonna be the reciprocal of the V max or one over V Max. And so here, what we can see is that the Y intercept here is going to be be. And that's gonna be one over V max. So we can write that in here. One over. V Max, The X intercept recall is just where our line crosses our x axis. So where these two points me is gonna be right here, and so this is going to be our X intercept. And the X intercept is also going to be the reciprocal. It's going to be the reciprocal of the K M. However, and it's gonna actually be the negative. Reciprocal. So it actually has a negative sign, negative one over K M, whereas none of our other reciprocal is have a negative sign. And the reason that it has a negative sign is because notice that our X intercept here is falling into the negative region of our plot. So here, zero, here are the positive numbers and then to the left of the negative numbers. And so because the X intercept falls into the negative region, that's why, uh, it has a negative here. And so, of course, we already said that the slope of this line here is going to be M. And we said that it's going to be the ratio of the K M over the V Max so we could indicate that here is well, k m over v Max. And so, really, these are the most important components that we need to take note of when it comes to a line. Weaver Burke plot. Now, one additional thing that I want you guys to notice is that, uh, notice that over here on this part of our line that it is a solid line. But over here, what we have is a dotted line. And so the reason for that is because notice that, uh the, uh in order to get into this region over here, where this dotted line is, we're actually gonna need tohave negative negative substrate concentrations to get over here. And, uh, in reality, we're not able to get negative substrate concentrations. The lowest substrate concentration that we can get is zero. And so, uh, this here, we're never gonna actually have data that falls into this region of our graph. So it's never gonna fall into that region. Our data that we collect from an experiment is always gonna fall over here, Which is why we have this solid line here and again that has to do with We can only have positive substrate concentrations, and so the data will fall over here. But we can always draw an imaginary line. So that's what this really is. An, um, imaginary line that extends. And where this imaginary line crosses the X axis, that's going to be the X intercept here, where we can derive the K M from and so you can see, as we mentioned up above that from this straight line here were able to derive both the values for the V Max and the K M. And there's different ways that we could do that. We can do it through the slope because it has the K m over the V Max. We could do it through the Y intercept, which has just the reciprocal of the V Max, and we can do it through the X intercept. And so, just by being familiar with the equation of a line the line Weaver Burke plot, um, the line Weaver Burke equation. I'm sorry. And the line Weaver Burke plot were able to solve a lot of problems that, uh, teachers like to ask on your biochemistry exams. So moving forward, we're gonna talk even mawr. About line. Weaver Burke plots to break them down even further. Um, but this is a good initial introduction to line Weaver Burke plots. And in our next lesson video, we're gonna focus more specifically on these intercepts the Y intercept as well as the X intercept. So I will see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts