Lineweaver-Burk Plot

in this video, we're going to begin our discussions online. Weaver Burke plots by first introducing the line Weaver Burke equation. So recall from our previous lesson videos that the meticulous Meant in Equation describes the rectangular hyperbole that we see in a meticulous Benton enzyme kinetics plot. And so the line Weaver Burke equation also describes enzyme kinetic data that we see forming a line in a line Weaver Burke plot. And so the good thing about the line Weaver Burke equation is that really it's nothing new. We can pretty much say that the line Weaver Burke equation is the reciprocal of the meticulous meant in equation. So really, we can take the McHale is meant in equation and simply invert the equation or take the reciprocal of it and then do a little bit of algebraic rearrangement to obtain the line Weaver Burke equation, which is shown right over here. So notice that the line Weaver Burke equation has the same exact enzyme kinetics variables as the meticulous meant an equation that we already covered. So they both have the initial reaction velocity, the K M, the V max and the substrate concentration. And so if we take a look down below at our image. Noticed that on the left. Here we have the McHale is mentioned equation that were already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And so if we want to obtain the line Weaver Burke equation without having to commit it to memory, all we need to do is take the reciprocal of the Michaelis Menton equation. And the reciprocal just means to essentially invert the equation. Now, if we invert one side of the equation, we also have to invert the other side of the equation. And so let's go ahead and start with this left side over here. So if we take the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity, that's going to be inverting it. So what we're gonna be left with on the left hand side is one over the initial reaction velocity. So now that we've taken the reciprocal of the left hand side, we can take the reciprocal of the right hand side over here. And so taking the reciprocal of the right hand side is essentially just going to be taking the denominator or what's on bottom and placing it on top, and it's gonna be taking the numerator or what's on top and placing it on the bottom. And so that's exactly what we're gonna do when we take the reciprocal here. So now we're gonna take the bottom, which is K m plus substrate concentration, and put that on the top. So we're gonna have K m plus substrate concentration on the top. And then, of course, on the bottom down here, what we're gonna have is what used to be on the top. So that's going to be the V Max time substrate concentration. So that is essentially the reciprocal of the Mackiewicz meant an equation. Now all we need to do is to steps of algebraic rearrangement. So recall that when we have addition going on in the numerator that we can actually separate out these two components. We can separate the K M from the substrate concentration as long as they both have their own common denominator here. And so that's exactly what we're going to do down below in the next stage right here. And so notice that the left hand side of the equation stays exactly the same. It's still the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity, so we haven't done anything to that. But what we're essentially going to do is separate the K M and the substrate concentration so that they each have their own denominator. And so that's exactly what we see down below. Notice that the K M is now separated from the substrate concentration. Uh, the addition is still here, but they they both have their own set of the same common denominator. And so that's exactly what we've done. And so notice that with this expression over here, these substrate concentrations actually cancel each other out. So this expression right here simplifies to just one over v max and then notice that this expression over here we can actually take the K M and the V Max right here and separate it from one over substrate concentration. And that's exactly what we see down below. We have the came over the V Max Times one over substrate concentration and really, that is it that allows us to get the line. Weaver Burke equation, which I'll admit at first glance, looks pretty complicated, but we were able to obtain it just by taking the reciprocal of the Mikhail's mental equation that were already familiar with and doing two steps of algebraic rearrangement. Now again, this line Weaver Burke equation appears to be pretty complicated. But trust me, it's definitely not as complicated as it looks. And that's because it's no surprise that the line Weaver Burke equation actually resembles the equation of a line. And, of course, we all know that the equation of a line is why equals M X plus B. So notice Over here. On the right hand side, we have the equation of a line, which is again, Why equals M X plus B? And so, just like we can substitute in enzyme kinetics variables into a rectangular, hyper below equation to get the Makayla cement in equation from our previous awesome videos, we can also substitute in enzyme kinetics variables into the equation of a line to get the line Weaver Burke equation. And so notice that the why in our equation here is just going to be substituted with exactly what is on the Y axis of a line weaver bird plot, which is the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity. Now we know that the M is just going to be the slope of the line, and so in the line. Weaver Burke equation. The slope is equivalent to the ratio of the K M over the V Max. Now the X is going to be exactly what we find on the X axis of our line with Herbert plot, which is going to be the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. And then, of course, the be here is going to be the Y intercept of our line and the B or the Y intercept in the line. Weaver Burke plot is just gonna be one over v Max. And so you can see here how the line Weaver Burke equation really does resemble the equation of a line. And that's why the line Weaver Burke equation describes the line that forms on a line. Weaver Burke plot and we'll talk about line. Weaver Burke plots in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there

