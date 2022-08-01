Citric Acid Cycle Practice 3

thes citric acid cycle. Intermediates are used to make many things, and amongst these are poor friends, and these must be replaced by the an operatic reactions that form ox alot acetate. Now there are other things that the intermediates can make. For example, um Signal Co. A right suck in L Co A, which makes poor friends, also could be used to make teams. For example, Alfa Kita Glued rate is used to make amino acids. Axler, a state is also used to make Axler acids, and it's also used to make pyre emitting so nucleic acids. Ultimately, um so you know, there are a variety of things that the intermediates can be used to make. What's important to note that the an operatic reactions are going to be replacing xolo acetate right there, going to be forming Aqsa Lara State rather to replace whatever intermediates need replacing now the Isis citrate Deidra Janice Reaction. Uh, I have drawn below. Here it is. I'll jump out of the image Thio give you better look at it. So that's what's going on, right? Basically, what's happening is we're losing the co two. It's the co two here, and we are forming n a d h from n a. D plus. And remember, this is not this reaction is not like the pira VT hydrogen is reaction. And also, we are, um, forming a double bond between this oxygen and this carbon. See that over here? All right, let's turn the page.

