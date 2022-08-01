Citric Acid Cycle Practice 2

If you haven't completed the questions, pause the video now and give him a try. The conversion of one mole of acetyl coa A to two Moles of Co two results in the production of one mole of F A. D. H. Two. Now, in each turn of the citric acid cycle, you'll use one acetyl coa A and you'll produce to CO two, as the problem said. But you're also gonna make one f a D h two three n a. D h and one GTP, which can be converted to a teepee but won't necessarily be so. That is why the rest of the answer choices air wrong. This should be three. This should be GTP should be one, and citrate is star. What's rather at? It's only one mole of citrate that's going to be produced, Um, but it's, of course, going to be used up to that zoo I was crossing out. It's not really like a product, you know you will generate citrate in the process, but you're it's not like a product. It's just part of the cycle anyways, question seven. The reaction in the citric acid cycle most similar to Peru Bait di hydrogen is converts Alfa Kita, glittery to second Alcoa. And that is carried out by Alfa Kita glued a rate or a K G. I'm gonna abbreviate it de hydrogen ace. Right now this reaction is also carried out by a D. Hydrogen is right. This is ISO citrate de hydrogen ease. Now, the the difference is we're not the difference. That is a citrate. This doesn't use the same co factors and substrates as aggravate di hydrogen ease, whereas I mean, there are some similarities. I mean, it does generate an a d h, but Buck kind of stops there with Alfa Kita glued er ate d hydrogen iss you're using tpp the poet and oops f A d Let me jump out of the image Here you are also using n a d Plus and Co. A. There's a lot of similarities between Pirou di hydrogen Ease and Alfa Kita glued rate di hydrogen ease. Now the reaction in the citric acid cycle that produces GTP is the one that converts soeken ilco a into sickening because remember, it's breaking that thigh. Oh, Esther Bond that provides the energy for the substrate level foster relation to convert GDP it and inorganic phosphate into GTP. And of course, as we've already said, that GTP can be used to make a teepee. But it won't necessarily be used for that purpose. Now which citric acid cycle intermediate is considered pro Kyra? Well, what's Pro Kyra Pro Cairo means that the molecules not actually Cairo, but it's going to behave like it's Cairo and the answer is citrate might remember that citrate is ah, symmetric molecule. But a Khanna tastes will actually, um, well, actually interact with citrate as if citrate were Cairo. Now, just looking at these choices also wanna point out that sucking it is also a symmetric molecule. But it is not pro Kyle, right? It can be randomized in its orientation and section eight d hydrogen ease now Thekla version of one mole of pair of 8 to 3 moles of carbon dioxide by PIRA VT Hydrogen is and citric acid cycle will produce formals of ennahda trite one from PIRA vit oxidation. Hi ox three. From the citric acid cycle, it will produce one mole of F a. D. H, also from the city citric acid cycle, and it will produce one mole of ATP again from the citric acid cycles. The answer is D. Now, the Glaxo late cycle is not something that we talked about, but it is something you need to know about for the exam. And this is something that is carried out by, uh, not by humans, but by plants, uh, fungi, bacteria. And what this does is it uses a C Delco A for energy and the synthesis of bio synthetic precursors. So if you recall, we cannot convert acetyl coa a back into sugar, right? Well, plants can. That's basically the story here. You know, they they can use three acetyl coa for other things, too. But But they can, uh, they can, through the blacks late cycle, turn it into stuff that can be then, uh, turned into sugar. All right, with that, let's turn the page.

