The Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

in this video, we're gonna brush up on the Henderson Hustle back equation. So in our previous lesson videos, we covered the K and the PK of acids. And so we already know that the smaller the PK is, the stronger the acid will be, and so strong acids have really small P. K s and they have a tendency to completely disassociate, whereas weak acids. On the other hand, they have really high P. K s and they do not completely associate. And by completely disassociate here, what we really mean is that these strong acids will completely break down into their conjugate base and the hydrogen ion. But again, weak acids do not completely break down like that. And so because strong acids completely disassociate, calculating the pH of strong acid solutions is a relatively easy process, since the initial acid concentration is going to equal the final concentration of hydrogen ions. And so, for example, we know that hydrochloric acid, or HCL, is a strong acid, and so the initial concentration of hydrochloric acid is going to equal the final concentration of hydrogen ions, and then we can use our equation for pH, which is the negative log of the hydrogen ion concentration to determine the pH of the solution. And so calculating the pH of a strong acid solution isn't easy process. But calculating the pH of a weak acid solution is not as easy, and that's because weak acids do not completely dissociated. And this is where the Henderson household back equation comes into play because we'll need to use it to calculate the pH of weak acid solutions. And this is an especially important point for biochemistry because most biological acids are actually weak acids. And so that shows why the Henderson Hasselbach equation is important for biochemists. Now. Recall from your previous chemistry courses that the Henderson Hasselbach equation expresses the relationship between the solution pH and the peak A of the acid and so typically, the Henderson Hasselbach equation is used to determine one of two different things. The first is the final pH of a weak acid solution after it reaches equilibrium, and the second is the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of conjugate acid. When the pH is given to us and so down below, you can see we have an image of the Henderson hustle back equation, which is expressed as the pH Equalling to the P K of the acid, plus the log of the final concentration of conjugate base over the final concentration of conjugate acid. And so, in our next video, we'll be able to get an example of how to apply the Henderson Hustle back equation. So I'll see you guys in that example video.

