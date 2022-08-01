Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

Alright. So here's an example problem that wants us to determine the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of conjugate acid for aspirin in the blood. And it tells us that aspirin's Pekka is 34 and the pH of blood is 7.4. And so we know that we can use the Henderson Hustle back equation to determine the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of conjugate acid. And we covered the Henderson Hasselbach equation in our previous lesson video. So we know that it's equal to the pH, which is equal to the peak a of the acid, plus the log of the final concentration of conjugate base over the final concentration of kinda get acid. And so all we need to do is plug are variable straight into this Henderson Hasselbach equation. And so we're told that we have a pH of 7.4 so we can plug that in right down here 7.4, which is equal to the peak A, which is given to us as 3.4 so we can plug that in here, plus the log of the concentration of conjugate base, which I'll abbreviate with C B over the concentration of conjugate acid, which I'll abbreviate with C A. And so we're solving for this ratio here. That's really what it's asking us to determine, so we want toe isolate for this ratio. So what we can do is subtract 3.4 from both sides of the equation, and so 7.4 minus 3.4 is equal to four. So we have four is equal to the log of the concentration of conjugate base over the concentration of conjugate acid. And so now we want to get rid of this log here so that we can continue to isolate for this ratio. And the way that we get rid of a log is by taking the anti log. But if we take the anti log of one side of the equation, that means that we need to take the anti log of the other side of the equation in order to make sure that it stays equal. And so the anti log of a number is literally just 10 raised to the power of the same number, so it's 10 raised to the power of four and So remember, taking the anti log of this side gets rid of our log here. So we're just left with the concentration of conjugate base over the concentration of conjugate acid. And so, 10 to the fourth of you type that into your calculators. It's equal to 10,000, which is essentially 10,000 over one. So this is the ratio that we were looking for all along for the concentration of congregate based to the concentration to conjugate acid. And so what this ratio means is that for every 10,000, uh, conjugate base molecules, we will have one conjugate acid molecule. And so notice that this ratio here of 10,000 is equal to answer option B so we could go ahead and indicate that be here is correct. And that concludes this example problems. So we'll be able to get some practice and our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

