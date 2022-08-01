Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency

in this video, we're gonna talk about Edmund Degradation reaction, efficiency. So in our previous videos, we've said that Edmund Degradation can Onley be used on small peptides. And here we're just reinforcing that same idea with a little bit more detail by saying that Edmund Degradation is Onley practical for small peptides with less than about 50 amino acid residues. Now that might seem like a really limiting factor about Edmund degradation, since most proteins in nature have way mawr than just 50 amino acid residues. But that's exactly why most proteins need to be cleaved down into smaller peptide fragments with less than 50 amino acid residues each in order for those proteins to be sequenced via Edmund Degradation. But the question here is actually why? Why is it that Edmund Degradation is Onley practical for small peptides with less than 50 amino acid residues? Well, it turns out the answer has to do with the reaction efficiency per cycle for Edmund degradation and the reaction efficiency per cycle for most modern Edmund degradation. Sequin haters is about 99% which means that in each Edmund degradation cycle, 99% of the reactions, or 99% of the peptides are going to react successfully and successfully released there in terminal amino acid residue, where it will be successfully identified. And so, let's face it, a 99% reaction. Efficiency is a really high success rate. And if you guys were to get a 99% on your next test, I wouldn't be complaining. You wouldn't be complaining. We all be pretty happy and satisfied. But with Edmund Degradation, 99% reaction efficiency means that in each Edmund degradation cycle, they're still going to be about 1% of the reactions, or 1% of the peptides that are going to fail to release their end terminal amino acid residue in the correct cycle. And so although 99% reaction efficiency seems really, really high, we have to remember that this is the reaction efficiency per cycle. And one Edmund degradation cycle reveals Onley, one amino acid residue. And so if we have 50 amino acid residues in the protein, then we need 50 Edmund degradation cycles. And again, with each Edmund degradation cycle, 1% of the peptides failed to release their amino acid, and so we get an accumulation of 1% of failed products with each cycle. And so this accumulation of failed products with each cycle is really the reason why Edmund Degradation is limited to small peptides with less than amino acid residues. So just to clear up that idea, let's take a look at our example down below and notice. In this example, we have a pool of identical peptides on the left hand side, and these are Decca peptides because they have 10 amino acid residues, and they have an amino and on the far left and a car box hill and on the far right. And notice that the N terminal amino acid residue is highlighted here in gold. And that's because after one round or one cycle of Edmund degradation, this and terminal amino acid residue highlighted in gold is the one that's going to pop off of the chain and be identified as a P. T. H amino acid residue. And so notice that the first cycle of Edmund degradation can be initiated with fennel is a diocesan eight or P I. T. C. To initiate the first reaction, and then we can treat it with try floor acetic acid or cf three c h to initiate the second reaction. And then, of course, we treat the released amino acid derivative with acquis acid, or H 30 plus to initiate the third reaction that generates that P. T. H amino acid final product that we identify. And so we know, uh, this from our previous lessons. And the result is that most of the peptides are going to release their end terminal amino acid residue, and we can see that down below. Most of the peptides here have indeed release. They're in terminal amino acid residue, and that's, uh, indicated by these check marks here. But notice that not all of the peptides release they're in terminal amino acid residue. So this peptide here failed to release its and terminal amino acid residue. Now, in this diagram, it might seem that one out of four or 25% of the peptides are going to fail to release their amino acid residue. But in reality it's on Lee 1% of the peptides that fail, and so it's not as bad as 25% but even with 1% that's still capable of limiting Edmund degradation to small peptides. And the real reason is because notice that this peptide here is saying whoops, guess I'll just release it in the next cycle. And that's really the issue here. The fact that the next cycle is supposed to identify the second amino acid residue, not the first amino acid residue. And so if this peptide releases its N terminal residue and the next cycle, it's really just contaminating the second cycle with unwanted P th amino acids. And so, essentially, these unwanted P th amino acid side products will accumulate with each Edmund degradation cycle. And so if you have enough Edmund degradation cycles, you'll get, ah, lot of side products that accumulate. And ultimately, thes side products are going to obscure the results and make it really, really difficult to determine the sequence of the protein. And so it's important to note that larger proteins with Maura amino acid residues are going to require mawr Edmund degradation cycles. And with Mawr Edmund degradation cycles, there are going to be mawr side products that accumulate and again mawr side products. Accumulating means that the results are going to be obscured and mawr difficult to interpret. And so again, We know that most proteins in nature are exist, Aziz being naturally long, so they have lots and lots of amino acid residues, and they range from having several hundreds up to several thousands of amino acid residues. But that means if we were just try to sequence those large proteins with Edmund degradation, we would need several hundreds to several thousands of Edmund degradation cycles. And again, that's a lot of Edmund degradation cycles, where each one is going to produce Mawr and Mawr side products that accumulate. And so that's too many side products that accumulate, and that obscures the results. And that's exactly why the solution to sequencing long proteins in nature is to cleave down those large proteins into smaller fragments before Edmund Degradation. And that's exactly why we talked about all of those protein cleavage techniques in our previous lessons, such as, um, amino acid, hydraulics, ISS, chemical cleavage and pep. Today's is, and so this year, uh, concludes our lesson on Edmund degradation, reaction, efficiency and our next lesson video. We're going to talk about a cumulative yield and how the reaction efficiency can be used to calculate the cumulative yield. So I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts