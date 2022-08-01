Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency

in this video, we're gonna talk about how to use the Edmund degradation reaction efficiency to calculate the cumulative yield, which is something that your professors likely gonna want you guys to Dio. And so we already know that cumulative yield can be calculated from the reaction efficiency. And really, all the cumulative yield is is the relative amount of a very specific product that's obtained in a chemical reaction. And so with Edmund Degradation, the very specific final product that's obtained and analyzed is the p th amino acid. And so notice what this equation shown below that it expresses the relationship between the Edmund degradation, reaction, efficiency, the number of Edmund degradation cycles and the cumulative yield. And so the reaction efficiency per cycle raised to the power of the number of Edmund degradation cycles is equal to the cumulative you. And so, just for some context, accurate protein sequencing typically requires a high cumulative yield, usually greater then about 60% and so a cumulative yield of 60% just suggest that 60% of the products of that Edmund cycle are actually the correct P th amino acid, and the remainder of the percentage essentially 40% are going to be unwanted p th amino acid side products. And so recall from our previous lesson video that it's these unwanted p th amino acid side products that can obscure the results. And so essentially, the goal is to keep this percentage of unwanted P th amino acid side products as low as possible and to keep the cumulative yield percentage as high as possible. And so a biochemist can expect accurate protein sequencing with any combination of reaction, efficiency and number of Edmund degradation cycles. That gives a cumulative yield greater than 60%. But any combination of reaction, efficiency and number of Edmund cycles that yields a cumulative yield lower than 60%. Ah, biochemist should be really cautious because inaccurate protein sequencing is at risk. And so that's something important to keep in mind. And so, with our example down below, will be able to get a better idea of how this works. And so it says. Let's say each reaction cycle of the Edmund Degradation procedure has a reaction efficiency of 99% where 1% of each reaction cycle produces unwanted P th amino acid side products calculate the total cumulative yield of the correct p th amino acid immediately after the 50th Edmund degradation cycle. And so because it's asking us to calculate the cumulative yield, all we need to do is use our equation up above and so notice that were given the reaction efficiency of 99% and 99% as a decimal 0.99 And so, if we take the reaction efficiency and raise it to the power of the number of Edmund Degradation cycles, which is 50 in our example problem, then we can get our cumulative yield and the cumulative yield weaken abbreviate with see why here for cumulative yield. And so, if you take your calculator and you do 0.99 raised to the power of 50 you'll get an answer of 0.605 And this is our cumulative yield in a decimal format. So if we want to convert it to a percentage, all we gotta do is multiply it by 100% and that is going to equal 65%. And so this is the answer to our example problem, 60.5% is the cumulative yield here, and so notice that 60.5% is greater than 60% which means that with a reaction efficiency of 99% at the 50th Edmund Degradation Cycle, we can expect to get accurate protein sequencing. And so what you'll notice is that this is just barely making the threshold of 60%. It's literally just 600.5% higher. And so, if we were toe, add just one more Edmund Degradation cycle by essentially changing our value of the Edmund cycles here to ah value of 51. What you would see is that this here would generate a cumulative yield of about 59.9% and this is a cumulative yield below our 60% threshold. And so what that means is that with 51 Edmund cycles that already we're starting to risk accurate protein sequencing. And it's possible that we may not get accurate protein sequencing with a 51st residue here. And so that's why typically, biochemist like to use a threshold of 60% to make sure that the correct p th amino acid is in high abundance. And so this here concludes our lesson on how to use reaction efficiency to calculate the cumulative yield and in our next couple of practice, videos will be able to get more practice, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts