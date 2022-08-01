Recap of Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that is asking which of the following statements about the beta agin ergic receptor signaling system is correct. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, what we need to realize is that the beta agin ergic receptor signaling system is really just referring to the ident lit cyclist. GPC are signaling system the one that we've talked about already in our previous lesson videos. And so we could have identified that because we know that the beta agin Arctic GPC are is the specific receptor that's found in the A dental it cyclists signaling pathway. So they're referring to the same thing. Now what we need to realize is that Option C and Option D both indicate that insulin is the like end. That's in this signaling system. However, this is actually not going to be the case. Insulin is going to be a lie again that is going to conduct its signaling transaction through a receptor, tyrosine, kindness or an RTK, which we have not yet covered in our course. But we will talk about these later in our course, but for now, because we have not talked anything about insulin. We should have identified Option C and D as being incorrect and then notice that both Option A and Option B include epinephrine, which is the correct lie game that's associated with the beta general receptor signaling system. So taking a look at option A, it says the EP in effort binding the beta Adrian ergic receptor activates G s Alfa, which is the Alfa sub unit of the stimulatory g protein by replacement of GDP for GTP activated Alfa Sub unit of the Stimulatory G protein activates Foss Full light pay see resulting in the release of a new hospital triphosphate i p three Calcium is released. So all of these things here, we actually have not talked about yet. In our previous lesson videos, we have not mentioned anything about fossil like they see or a nose. It'll triphosphate or much about calcium or diesel glycerol or anything like that. And really, this is actually referring to another. GPC are signaling pathway known as the fossa, and NASA tied GPC are signaling pathway which we'll talk about later in our course, but for now, because we have not introduced any of these molecules here. We should have identified this as being the incorrect answer for this problem. And so, of course, this leaves Answer Option B, which is the correct answer here. That epinephrine binding to the beta agin RG PCR activates the stem. The Alfa sub unit of the stimulatory G protein by replacement of GDP for GTP and the activated Alfa sub unit of the stimulatory G protein activates a dental it cyclists resulting in the synthesis of the secondary messenger see am and see Hampton activates protein kindness A and so again be here is the correct answer to this practice problem. And that concludes his practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

