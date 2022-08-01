Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling

So as you guys have probably noticed from our last lesson video when it comes to phosphor Wannasathit GPC are signaling. There's quite a lot for you guys to remember. And so in this video we're going to talk about how to remember the most important components in the mood, most important events in the correct order for phosphor anasazi GPC are signaling. And notice down below we're showing you a little image of phosphor and a ctG pcR signaling with the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so of course we know that all GPC are signaling pathways are going to start with a ligand binding to a G. P C. R. More specifically the alpha GPC are in the phosphor GPC are signaling pathway and that's going to cause a confirmation I'll shift in the GPS er that ultimately activates the G. Protein and by activating the G protein. What we mean is that it allows for the G protein to exchange its G. D. P. The low energy inactive form with G. T. P. The high energy active form. Then the G protein alpha sub unit is going to be able to disassociate from the beta gamma subunits and make its way towards the effect er enzyme which in the PSP pathway is phosphor like a C. Or P. L. C then PLC is able to act on its substrate which is pIP two and it can hide relies or cleave pip two into two secondary messengers I. P. Three and D. A. G. I. P three will diffuse through the cytoplasm towards calcium ion channels in the endo plasma particular membrane and it will bind and open those calcium channels so that calcium is released into the cytoplasm, increasing the concentration of calcium in the cytoplasm. And then that released calcium is able to activate cal module in which we have abbreviated here as C. A. M. And then of course the activated cal module in will activate other protein kindnesses which will ultimately lead to the cell response. Now in terms of D. A. G. This is going to remain embedded in the membrane and it's going to diffuse towards the um this other enzyme called protein kinase C. Or P. K. C. And it will activate protein kinase C. Along with calcium that's released from the endo plasma particular. Um and protein kinase C. Is a penis that's able to phosphor relate other targets which also helps lead to the cell response. And so this is quite a lot to be able to remember. But really everything that you the most important features and components and stuff that you need to know is all embedded right here and so down below what we have is a really interesting and unique story that we've come up with here at clutch prep to help you guys remember. Not all of the details but again just the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so the plot of our story is that the cell wants to be able to save the day and saving the day is going to represent the cell response. And so the cell wants to be able to save the day from this evil villain named pip and his two web. And so pip and his two weapons is going to represent pip two. And so notice that pip two is right here in this position in our signaling pathway and recall that pip two is going to be the substrate of the effect er enzyme faso like pacey. And so if you'll notice down below, we are numbering the steps of our stories steps number one through seven. And the numbers here in the steps of our story correspond with the numbers that you see up above in this image as well as the numbers that you see down below in this image as well. And all of these numbers correspond with the numbers from our previous lesson, video on the steps of the PSP pathway. And so of course in the very first step of our story, we need to have the ligand binding to the G. P. C. R. And the ligand binding is going to be represented by a lightning strike. And so you can think that the L. And lightning strike is for the L. In ligand binding. And so this lightning strike is going to provide a warning of danger that this evil villain pip and his two weapons are around causing havoc. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice once again we have our biological membrane right here in the middle and above the membrane we have the outside of the cell and below the membrane we have the inside of the cell. And so notice that on the outside of the cell we have this lightning strike and the lightning strike once again represents the ligand binding to the G. P. C. R. And so when the ligand binds to the GPC are we know that it will cause a confirmation all shift and that confirmation I'll shift will activate the G. Protein, the hetero try Merrick G protein that has three different subunits that are once again being represented by this Alpha Hero which represents the alpha subunit, the beta blaster which represents the beta subunit and the gamma gadget which represents the gamma subunit. And so notice that this Alpha Hero notices the evil villain pip and his two weapons over here. So notice that pip looks like a bank robber and he's got these two weapons, this dagger weapon right here as well as these three ice picks that are sticking off. And so the Alpha Hero sees that pip and his two weapons is very are very dangerous. And so the Alpha Hero knows that he's going to need some backup. He's going to need some help to take care of this evil villain pip two. And so he knows that he's going to need to get the police involved. And the police in this image is going to be representing the defector enzyme Pacey. And so once again, when the ligand binds to the G. P. C. R, it will activate the G protein. And that is going to require the GTP exchange. And so that's exactly what our second step of the story is. The alpha Hero or the G protein, alpha sub unit is going to perform the GTP exchange. And so it's going to do that by exchanging the empty siren battery with the full siren battery so that they can sound the alarm and warn the police and get the police involved. And so if we take a look at our image down below, uh notice that our alpha Hero over here and the G protein are going to be associated with a low battery, um, siren, an empty battery siren. Uh and so what you'll notice is that the empty battery here is not going to be able to sound the alarm. And so this empty battery is associated with the G. D. P. The low energy G. D. P. And so the alpha hero is going to exchange the batteries for the siren with a full battery. And so you can see over here, we have the full battery on the siren so that the siren can go off and alarm the police and the full battery is going to be associated with G. T. P. The high energy form. And so of course in step number three the alpha hero is going to alarm the police. And again the police is going to be representing uh fossil like pacey. However when the alpha hero goes to alarm the police, he actually forgets his beta blaster and his gamma gadget behind. And so this reminds us that the G protein alpha sub unit is the only sub unit to dissociate towards the fossil like pacey affect er enzyme. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice that in step number three it's only the alpha hero, only the alpha subunit of this G protein that dissociates towards the effect er enzyme page C. Or the police here and the beta blaster and the gamma gadget are going to get left behind. And again now that the alpha hero has dissociated and has the full battery on the siren, he can alarm the police or the effect of enzyme phosphor like a C. And so in step number four the alpha hero or the G protein alpha sub unit is going to tell the police to target pips to weapons or target pip two. And this is going to represent the activation of phosphor like pacey. The activation of the police to get the police involved. And so what you'll notice is down below the alpha hero and his siren have alarmed the police and told the police what to target Ellen pip two. And again it's gonna be targeting pips to weapons because that's the most dangerous part of pip. And so this represents the activation of phosphor like pacey the activation of the police. And so in step number five the police is going to be taking the advice from the alpha hero and the police is going to Taser pips to weapons and when they Taser pips two weapons, it separates the two weapons into the two secondary messengers. The dagger or the D. A. G. Secondary messenger as well as the three ice picks. And the three ice picks is going to represent I. P. Three. And so what you'll notice is taking a look at pit two. He has two weapons. He's got the dagger portion of his weapon and then he's got these three ice pick sticking off. Now the three ice picks represents I. P. Three. And the dagger of course is going to represent the secondary messenger D. A. G. And so in step number six the three ice picks or I. P. Three is going to drop down to the membrane of the endo plastic particular. Um to release Captain marvelous and Captain marvelous is another hero that's going to be helping to save the day. And again saving the day is going to represent the cell response. And so Captain marvelous is going to help trigger the cell response. And so Captain marvelous here as you can see with the C. A. And the M here being highlighted is going to represent calcium release and cal module in activation and recall cal modular is abbreviated as C. A. With an M. Just like this. And so of course calcium release and cal modular activation is going to lead to the cell response. And again the cell response is going to be indicated by saving the day. And so if we take a look at our image down below, once the police have Taser pips two weapons pits two weapons separate into the two secondary messengers. It separates into the ice pick three or the three ice picks which is going to represent I. P. Three and I. P. Three is going to drop down to the membrane of the endo plasma particular. Um and it's going to affect this calcium channel in the end a plasmid particular. Um and it's going to allow Captain marvelous to exit from the inside of the endo plasma, particularly into the cytoplasm. And so the exiting of this. Captain marvelous is going to be representing the release of calcium and the activation of cal module in. And again this is going to lead to the activation or I'm sorry this is going to lead to the cell response or it is going to lead to saving the day. Now again uh when the police Taser pips two weapons, not only does it produce the ice pick three, but it also is going to produce the D. A. G. Secondary messenger. the dagger. And that dagger is going to flip towards a packed crowd of Spectators that are just watching this whole thing go down. And so this packed crowd of Spectators is going to represent the enzyme P. K. C. And so what you'll notice is that down below we have this packed crowd of Spectators that have been watching this whole thing go down, watching the police taser the weapons and all that stuff. And so this um dagger part is going to flip through the membrane. And what's going to happen is the packed crowd is going to catch that dagger and then use that dagger to generate a cell response. Or in other words to save the day. And so going back here again the dagger flips towards this packed crowd who catch the dagger and use the dagger to help save the day. And again this represents P. K. C. Activation and that P. K. C. Activation will lead to the cell response. And so this is kind of a crazy story but it is not full proof. So there are some holes in this story. However uh this story can help a lot with remembering the most important components and the most important events in the correct order. And so if you go through this silly story a few times you'll be able to remember the most important components and the most important events. And so hopefully this story will help you in some way and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

