So now that we're pretty much experts on protein structure in this chapter, we're gonna focus on protein techniques that biochemist use to study proteins, and we'll start with protein purification techniques. So protein purification is just the process of isolating a single protein of interest so that it's the Onley batch of protein molecule and solution. And there are actually several techniques that can be used to purify a protein for protein purification. And these protein purification techniques exploit unique differences in protein properties. And some of these protein properties include the sizes of the protein, the charges that these proteins have their polarities, they're binding affinities and mawr. And so, in our example below of protein purification notice on the left. Over here, what we have are a bunch of different proteins. We've got green proteins. We've got orange ones, blue ones, black ones and also noticed that we have multiple of the same type of protein. So essentially we just have a big protein mixture here on the left, and so, through the process of protein purification, were able to isolate a single protein of interest so that it's the Onley batch of protein molecule and solution and so notice that our protein of interest is this green protein right here. And so through protein purification were able to essentially isolate all these proteins of interest eso that they're the Onley batch of protein molecule and solution. And so over here, what we have is the purified protein. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about a typical protein purification strategy. But before we get there, let's get a little bit of practice with this concept of protein purification, so I'll see you guys in that video.

