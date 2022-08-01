Fibrous and Globular Proteins

So now that we know about fibers proteins, that we can talk about, our second broad group of structural proteins, the globular proteins, and we'll be able to compare and contrast fibers and globular proteins. And so unlike fibers, proteins, globular proteins are actually soluble, which means that they do dissolve well on water and globular proteins. Instead of being long and linear, they actually have compact, spherical or globular shapes. Now, we said in our previous lesson, video that fibrous proteins. They often have simple tertiary structures because they normally have on Lee one type of secondary structure but globular proteins. On the other hand, they often contained complex tertiary structures, and that's because they normally have several types of secondary structures, such as Alfa Ulysses, beta sheets, beta turns, loops and sew globular proteins. They function mostly as enzymes as well as regulatory proteins instead of functioning as structural proteins like fibrous proteins do. And so it's interesting because most the vast majority of proteins in nature are actually globular proteins, and there's only a small percentage of fibers proteins in nature. And so most of the proteins that we're gonna be talking about from here on out throughout. The rest of our course are gonna be globular proteins. And so, in our example below, we have a globular protein structures. So what you can see is that it's got a lot of turns and loops and it and it's got these Alfa Healy sees, and what you'll see is that it's got a spherical or compact shape, and that's the most important thing about globular proteins, that it doesn't have a very long or extended shape. It has a spherical, compact and globular shape, and so in our next video, we'll be able to get some practice, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts