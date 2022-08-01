in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the different types of enzyme catalysis. So recall from our previous lesson videos that enzymes can actually lower the energy of activation required for a reaction in several different ways, including lowering the entropy of the system by bringing substrates closer together so that they can react faster, properly orienting the substrate so that their functional groups are also properly oriented. And they can react easier, distorting a substrate so that it can achieve transition state confirmations easier and dissolve ating a substrate so that the hydration shells do not interfere and slow down the reaction. And again, these air all different ways. The enzymes can lower the energy of activation that we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so between all of these different ways, we know that there is still a common theme to stabilize the transition state. Now, what we haven't yet talked about are the different types of enzyme catalysis reaction mechanisms that enzymes use. And so what are some of those different types of enzyme catalysis mechanisms? Well, it turns out that there are four mechanisms that enzyme primarily use for catalysis and So the first is acid based Ca Tallis ISS. The second is electro static Ca Tallis ISS. The third is metal ion ca Tallis ISS and the fourth is CO Vaillant, CA Tallis ISS and so moving forward in our course, we're gonna talk about each of these different types of enzyme catalysis reaction mechanisms in their own separate videos. But in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the very first enzyme catalysis mechanism, which is acid based catalysis. And so I'll see you guys net lesson video.

Hide transcripts