So now that we've introduced co factors in this video, we're going to talk about how co factors can be broken up into two main groups. The first are co enzymes, and the second are metal ions. And so co enzymes are small organic molecules that are derived from vitamins, and so these include both prosthetic groups and co substrates. And so we've mentioned prosthetic groups in some of our previous lesson videos and so recall that these are tightly bound or co Vaillant Lea attached CO enzymes, whereas co substrates, on the other hand, are loosely bound. And these are recyclable substrate. Co enzymes and so really co substrates are very similar to substrates because they are both taken by the enzyme and chemically converted into something different. And so really, the main difference between a normal substrate and a co substrate is that co substrates are recyclable, meaning that after their utilized by an enzyme, they're quickly regenerated back into their normal state. And so examples of co substrates include both 80 p and n a. D. H. And so we know that a teepee can be utilized by an enzyme as a form of energy, and it can be converted into a D P, which has one less phosphate group. And we know from our previous bio courses that there are many processes out there that allow for the regeneration of a teepee, converting ADP back into a teepee. And so because a teepee is recyclable in this fashion, it can be quickly regenerated. It's considered a coast substrate, and for similar logic, N a. D H is also a co substrate. So now moving on to our second main group of co factors we have the metal ions and metal ions are pretty much exactly what they sound like. They are metal atoms with a net charge and, just like co enzymes can be further broken up into prosthetic groups and co substrates. Metal ions can be further broken up into metallic oh enzymes and activator ions. And so Metallica enzymes are comparable to prosthetic groups because they are both tightly bound and so Motala enzymes are enzymes with tightly bound metal ions. Now, activator ions are comparable to co substrates because they are both loosely bound and so activator ions are loosely bound metal ions. And it turns out that the trend the Potala Oh enzymes tend to be transition metals such as iron, copper, zinc and manganese, whereas the activator ions, on the other hand, tend to be alkali and alkaline Earth metals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium, and so down below notice that we have these two different charts that are color coded. We have this blue chart, which are all of our co enzymes, and we have the yellow chart, which are are metal ions and these air certainly not all of the co enzymes that exist. This is just a small portion of relevant co enzymes that we're going to encounter moving forward. But for now, I definitely do not expect you guys to memorize all of these co enzymes and all of these metal ions. I just want to show you guys some examples of co enzymes and metal ions. And so one thing that I really want you guys to note is that this coenzyme chart on the left has an entire additional column that the metal ion chart does not have. And that is the vitamin precursor. And so that's really important to note that co enzymes are derived from vitamins and so you can see that we have vitamin B seven, b five, b two, B three and B six here, and notice that all of these vitamins also have alternative names. And so that's something important to keep in mind Moving forward. Now again, we're going to talk about each of these enzymes co enzymes in more detail as we move forward in our course and encounter enzymes that utilize thes co enzymes. For instance, we know that biotin is a prosthetic group of an enzyme piru car box lace, which is very important for a process known as glue Coney O Genesis, Which again we're going to talk a lot more about later in our course and eso essentially what we have are we have a bunch of prosthetic groups and really the on Lee Cho substrates that are in this list are coenzyme a here and uh, this right here. These are, uh, the on Lee Cho substrates. The others in the list are cove are prosthetic groups. And so over here on the right notice, we have the metal ions and remember the metallic Oh ions tend to be transition metals, whereas activator ions tend to be alkali earth and alkali metals. And so, essentially, what you'll notice is that the on Lima tallow enzymes that we have listed here are the mag unease here, and that is it. And so again, moving forward, we're gonna talk a lot more about different co enzymes and metal ions. But this concludes our lesson, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts