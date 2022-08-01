Hey, guys, In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to biological membrane transport, which, of course, you guys have already covered in your old biology courses. And so this should be a piece of cake for you guys. And so recall from those old biology courses that molecules have a natural tendency to defuse down or with their concentration, Grady INTs from areas of high concentration down to areas of low concentration. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, we'll see a little reminder of this idea from our old biology courses. And so notice Over here we have a beaker that is filled with water molecules, and this guy here is taking this dropper filled with red food coloring dye and adding one drop of red food coloring dye to our beaker. And initially in this relatively small area right here, there's quite a high concentration of red food coloring dye, whereas initially in other areas of the beaker there's quite a low concentration of the red food coloring dye. But of course, as time progresses here from left to right, because molecules had this natural tendency to defuse down their concentration. Grady INTs We know that these red food coloring dye molecules here are going to defuse from the area of high concentration two areas of low concentration like what we see here. And they will continue to do that until they reach chemical equilibrium. Which just means that the red food coloring dye molecules are evenly distributed throughout the beaker. And so that's a pretty straightforward idea from our old biology courses now also recall from our old biology courses that biological membranes are actually selectively permeable, which allows them to act as barriers to prevent or block diffusion from occurring as it naturally occurs. And so we know that selectively permissible is the same thing as semi permeable from again. Our old biology courses now permissible, is a word that's just referring to how penetrate herbal it is, how easily something can cross in and out. And of course, selectively and semi are both words that air, indicating that only some things can cross in and out. And so the term selectively permissible or semi permeable as it applies to biological membranes just means that biological membranes are incredibly picky about what they allowed to cross in and out of the cell membrane. And so if we take a look at the image down below, over here on the right hand side, we'll see a little reminder of these two ideas from our old biology courses. And so what you'll notice is right here in the middle. What we have is our biological membrane. And of course, we know biological membranes are semi permeable. And so even though there is quite a high concentration of these red molecules over here and a low concentration of the red molecules over here, and they would love to defuse right through notice that the membrane is acting as a barrier for these guys, so they're actually not able to cross and notice that the membrane to saying, Excuse me, do you read? Guys over here have an appointment to cross me. And of course, some molecules will not be able to cross. But other molecules like this yellow guy down here are able to cross of the membrane extremely easily. And so what is it that allows some member some molecules to cross the membrane easily, and other molecules have a difficult time crossing the membrane? Well, we'll talk about that in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there

