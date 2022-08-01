in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the entire lesson on biological membrane transport. And so what's important to note is that molecular transport across biological membranes can occur in a wide variety of ways, as you can see by our membrane transport map down below. And so immediately we categorize membrane transport into two different branches. The left branch over here, which is molecular transport or the transport of very small molecules. And then we have the right branch over here, which is macro molecular transport or the transport of very large molecules and small molecules as well. And so, just like the lipid map that we use in our previous lesson videos to cover lipids. This map here on biological membrane transport is a reflection of our entire lesson on biological membrane transport, and so you can use it to make predictions about what topics we're going to cover and the order of the topics that we're going to cover. So you could make a prediction as to what topic we're going to cover next. And so the way that this map works is we're always going to explore the left most branches first and Then, after we've explored the left, most branches first. Then we'll zoom out and start to explore other branches. And so the way this works is we're first going to explore the left branch over here with molecular transport of small molecules. Then we're going to explore mawr passive transport, starting with simple than moving to facilitate it, going over here, exploring this path, zooming out and exploring all of these paths. Then, once we've explored, all of those will zoom out and explored active transport again, starting with left and making our way to the right. And then finally, once we cover both passive and active transport, we'll zoom all the way back out and explore this rate branch over here with macro molecular transport again exploring left most branches first and then making our way to the right. And so this year concludes our introduction to our map of the entire lesson on biological membrane transport, and you should continuously referred to this map as we move along in our lessons. And so I'll see you guys in our next video where we'll start to explore our left branch over here. So I'll see you guys there

