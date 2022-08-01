Hey, guys, congratulations. You finally made it through all unit One topics, which was mostly a refresher and review from your previous courses. But now we're transitioning into a new unit on proteins, and this is a heavy unit in biochemistry where we're gonna be learning a lot of things that you may not have learning your previous courses. And so the plan is I'm first going to tell you the most important things you need to know about amino acids. Then we'll transition into protein structure and protein techniques, and then we'll finally finish off talking about enzymes and regulation. So to get this unit started, let's first talk about amino acid groups. So, as you guys already know, there are 20 different amino acids that air called standard amino acids collectively. But they're also referred to as Alfa amino acids from time to time. And so these 20 standard amino acids they differ by there are groups, and we know that the amino acids are the monomers, or the lego pieces that are used to build proteins, and so these amino acids can be grouped together based on the chemical characteristics that there are groups display at physiological ph specifically and recalled that physiological pH is a pH of about seven. And so what you may not have known is that the common backbone of every amino acid is what's known as a die polar ion at physiological pH. And all that means is that there are two different charge species or two different charged groups on the backbone of every amino acids. So let's take a look at our example, which shows typical structure of an amino acid and recall that there's a central carbon atom, which is also known as the Alfa Carbon. Branching off is a central hydrogen atom, and then on either side we have to functional groups we have in Amino group, which notice is one of the charge species notice. It has a positive charge at Physiological pH, and then we have a car boxful group on the other side of the Alfa Carbon, which is the second charge species, making it a die polar ion at physiological pH. But we'll talk more about these ions and charges and another topic later on in our course. Now again, what makes each amino acid different from one another is the our group that it has, and these amino acids can be grouped together based on the chemical characteristics of there are groups. So we'll talk more about those groupings and our next video. So I'll see you guys then.

Hide transcripts