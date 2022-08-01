Biological Buffers

so buffers air actually supercritical toe life and most biochemical processes require enzymes and enzymes require a very specific pH in order for them to work properly. And so living systems need to make sure that they have a way to maintain that. PH to make sure that they're enzymes are working properly and to make sure that their biochemical processes actually occur. And so living systems tend to use weak acids as their buffers and as a way to maintain home yo Stasis by maintaining their pH. And so some buffers maintain intracellular pH, whereas other buffers maintain extra cellular pH or pH on the outside of cells. And so the phosphate buffer system, which uses di hydrogen phosphate as well as hydrogen phosphate, maintains intracellular pH, whereas the bicarbonate buffer system maintains extra cellular pH. And so let's take a look at our example below and notice in green. Here we have our cell, and we have our plasma membrane, which separates the inside of the cell from the outside of the cell and inside of the cell. We have our phosphate buffer system, which maintains intracellular pH and on the outside of the cell we have our bicarbonate buffer system, maintaining extra cellular pH and so the phosphate buffer system. We know that phosphate groups were found on so many different types of macro molecules, including nucleotides, which each have a phosphate group and also lipids such as fossil lipids. And so here we have a di hydrogen phosphate and the PK is right around seven to, which means that the effect of buffering range is gonna be within plus or minus one of 7.2. So it'll be from 6.2 toe 8.2, and most living systems have an intracellular ph of right around seven. And so seven falls right within this effective buffering range, which means that di hydrogen phosphate and hydrogen phosphate are capable of acting as effective buffers within the cell now on the outside and sell. We have the bicarbonate buffer system and recall from your previous courses that the bicarbonate buffer system is used to maintain the pH of blood and the extra cellular fluid, and so the bicarbonate buffer system consists of carbonic acid and bicarbonate and carbonic acid has a P K A. Of 6.4, which means that the effect of buffering range is from 5.4 up to 7.4. And so, uh, the pH of blood is maintained right around 7.4, and that falls right on the edge of the effective buffering range. So you might be thinking this is not an effective system to maintain, uh, the pH of blood. However, there's an additional component here that will talk more about later in our course. And that's this exchange of CO two with the environment. So by breathing out CO two and we can control the amount of CO two this present and so therefore we can control and extend this buffering range even further and again, we'll talk more about that later in our course. So for now, this is a good summary of the biological buffers, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

